Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 6 Purdue vs. Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in the 2025-26 season, a Big Ten game will be played at Mackey Arena. No. 6 Purdue hosts Minnesota, which will be the second conference contest for each team. Both are 1-0 in league play entering Wednesday's game.

Follow along throughout the night for game updates, news and analysis as the Boilermakers host the Golden Gophers. You can refresh this page frequently throughout the night.

#6 Purdue vs. Minnesota live game blog

Purdue vs. Minnesota is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

How to watch

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 Tipoff time : 7 p.m. ET

: 7 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports TV announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Minnesota 111-84

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Minnesota 111-84 Most recent : Purdue defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis 81-61 on Jan. 2, 2025

: Purdue defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis 81-61 on Jan. 2, 2025 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 92.8% chance to defeat Minnesota

Preview

Purdue and Minnesota enter Wednesday night's game after experiencing different results in their previous game. The Boilermakers suffered a 23-point loss on their home court to Iowa State. Meanwhile, the Gophers upset No. 22 Indiana in Minneapolis last week.

It's safe to assume Purdue will enter this Big Ten contest wanting to prove a point. Minnesota is probably as confident as it has been all season, which isn't a bad thing when you're entering one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball.

The Boilermakers shot poorly against Iowa State on Saturday, but don't expect that to continue. After combining for just nine points, expect Kaufman-Renn and Loyer to get rolling early at Mackey Arena, especially considering Minnesota's defensive issues. The Gophers rank 333rd nationally in three-point defense, a weakness Purdue can exploit.

If Loyer, Smith, CJ Cox and others can knock down some triples early, it will open up Kaufman-Renn and Cluff in the post. If not, life might be a little more difficult, but Purdue's frontcourt has the ability to bully Minnesota in the paint.

Minnesota has some versatile players in Tyson, Crocker-Johnson, and Reynolds, but this is a team that shoots just 31.7% from the three-point line and struggles to score at times. The positive for the Gophers is that they're holding opponents to just 67.9 points per game this season.

Ultimately, though, Purdue has more depth, experience and a better collection of shooters than Minnesota.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue basketball

WHERE PURDUE RANKS IN AP POLL: After a loss to Iowa State over the weekend, Purdue fell out of the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll. Where did the Boilermakers land? CLICK HERE

5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT MINNESOTA: No. 6 Purdue will host Minnesota in its second Big Ten game of the year. Here are five things to know about the Golden Gophers for Wednesday's matchup. CLICK HERE