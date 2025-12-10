Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 6 Purdue vs. Minnesota
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in the 2025-26 season, a Big Ten game will be played at Mackey Arena. No. 6 Purdue hosts Minnesota, which will be the second conference contest for each team. Both are 1-0 in league play entering Wednesday's game.
Follow along throughout the night for game updates, news and analysis as the Boilermakers host the Golden Gophers. You can refresh this page frequently throughout the night.
#6 Purdue vs. Minnesota live game blog
Purdue vs. Minnesota is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
How to watch
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025
- Tipoff time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)
- TV: Big Ten Network
- App: FOX Sports
- TV announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)
- Radio: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 84; View all listings: CLICK HERE
- Radio announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Live stats: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Minnesota 111-84
- Most recent: Purdue defeated Minnesota in Minneapolis 81-61 on Jan. 2, 2025
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 92.8% chance to defeat Minnesota
Preview
Purdue and Minnesota enter Wednesday night's game after experiencing different results in their previous game. The Boilermakers suffered a 23-point loss on their home court to Iowa State. Meanwhile, the Gophers upset No. 22 Indiana in Minneapolis last week.
It's safe to assume Purdue will enter this Big Ten contest wanting to prove a point. Minnesota is probably as confident as it has been all season, which isn't a bad thing when you're entering one of the most intimidating environments in college basketball.
The Boilermakers shot poorly against Iowa State on Saturday, but don't expect that to continue. After combining for just nine points, expect Kaufman-Renn and Loyer to get rolling early at Mackey Arena, especially considering Minnesota's defensive issues. The Gophers rank 333rd nationally in three-point defense, a weakness Purdue can exploit.
If Loyer, Smith, CJ Cox and others can knock down some triples early, it will open up Kaufman-Renn and Cluff in the post. If not, life might be a little more difficult, but Purdue's frontcourt has the ability to bully Minnesota in the paint.
Minnesota has some versatile players in Tyson, Crocker-Johnson, and Reynolds, but this is a team that shoots just 31.7% from the three-point line and struggles to score at times. The positive for the Gophers is that they're holding opponents to just 67.9 points per game this season.
Ultimately, though, Purdue has more depth, experience and a better collection of shooters than Minnesota.
