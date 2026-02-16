A Look at Purdue's Record vs. No. 1 Teams as Top-Ranked Michigan Comes to Town
When Michigan walks into Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, it will have the No. 1 ranking beside its name. It will mark the 24th time Purdue has played the top-ranked team in the country, but it hasn't had much success in these games.
Per Purdue's media guide, the Boilermakers are just 3-20 in games against the No. 1 team in the country. Oddly enough, two of those wins came against Arizona, defeating the Wildcats in Indianapolis in 2000 and again in 2023.
Purdue has only defeated the No. 1 team at Mackey Arena once, beating Michigan State 52-50 during the 1978-79 season. The last time the Boilermakers hosted the nation's top-ranked team was in 2005, suffering a 68-59 loss to Illinois.
Michigan enters Tuesday's game against Purdue with a 24-1 record. The Wolverines are 14-1 in Big Ten play, sitting atop the conference standings. Their only loss this season came on Jan. 10, a 91-88 defeat at the hands of Wisconsin.
It's going to be a daunting task for Purdue, but the Boilermakers are playing extremely well right now. They're ranked No. 8 in the country, fresh off back-to-back road wins over then-No. 7 Nebraska and Iowa. Purdue is 21-4 on the year and 11-3 in Big Ten play. It is ranked No. 7 in this week's Associated Press poll.
Purdue vs. No. 1 teams
- Jan. 28, 1961 — 92-62 loss to Ohio State
- Jan. 22, 1962 — 91-65 loss to Ohio State
- Jan. 29, 1962 — 94-73 loss to Ohio State
- Dec. 6, 1967 — 73-71 loss to UCLA
- Nov. 30, 1968 — 94-82 loss to UCLA
- March 22, 1969 — 92-72 loss to UCLA
- Jan. 25, 1975 — 104-71 loss to Indiana
- Feb. 22, 1975 — 83-82 loss to Indiana
- Jan. 19, 1976 — 71-67 loss to Indiana
- Feb. 16, 1976 — 74-71 loss to Indiana
- Jan. 14, 1979 — 52-50 win over Michigan State
- Nov. 30, 1985 — 73-62 loss to North Carolina
- Jan. 19, 1987 — 70-67 loss to Iowa
- Feb. 21, 1993 — 93-78 loss to Indiana
- March 15, 1997 — 75-61 loss to Kansas
- Nov. 25, 2000 — 72-69 win over Arizona
- Jan. 8, 2005 — 68-59 loss to Illinois
- March 10, 2007 — 63-52 loss to Ohio State
- Jan. 25, 2011 — 87-64 loss to Ohio State
- Feb. 16, 2013 — 83-55 loss to Indiana
- Dec. 16, 2023 — 92-84 win over Arizona
- April 8, 2024 — 75-60 loss to UConn
