UCLA’s Mick Cronin Laments Poor Second-Half Defense in Blowout Loss to No. 2 Michigan

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines continued their winning ways with an 86–56 rout of UCLA on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Wolverines held just a two-point lead at halftime, but pounded the Bruins in the second half to the tune of a 46–18 advantage in the 30-point win. Michigan shot 62% from the field in the contest, which included a blistering 78% from the floor in the second half.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin lamented his club’s poor defensive effort after halftime, while praising his opponent in the process.

“We were awful in the second half,” Cronin said. “We were godawful. We missed eight unguarded threes. Unguarded. If you’re going to come in here and win, you’ve gotta score. That said, we’ve got some guys that won’t pass the ball. That’s frustrating. You have some guys that have no interest … this is the worst second-half defensive field goal percentage of my career in 23 years. … They shot 78%, [which is] worst in my career and I don’t have to look it up. I can promise you that, and it’s not like I forgot how to coach defense. Now, they’re really good. They’re really good. But I’d be really good too if I was shooting layups. I’d probably shoot a high percentage.”

"This is the worst second half defensive field goal percentage of my career... in 23 years. They shot 78%. Worst in my career and I don't have to look it up. I can promise you that. It's not like I forgot how to coach defense." pic.twitter.com/VMUqqs4Pp1 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) February 14, 2026

The 30-point loss is a tough pill to swallow for Cronin’s club, which played well in the first half on the road and appeared primed to compete for an upset road win in the second half. Instead, the game turned into a rout.

The road doesn’t get any easier for the Bruins, who now travel to battle ranked Michigan State on Tuesday, before returning home to host another ranked opponent in Illinois next Saturday.

As for Michigan, the Wolverines will likely be the new AP No. 1 team when the polls are released on Monday. Previously undefeated No. 1 Arizona has now lost two straight, including a home overtime loss at the hands of No. 14 Texas Tech on Saturday evening.

