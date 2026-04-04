Luke Ertel Adds Another Championship to His Collection at Final Four Weekend Event

The only thing Luke Ertel knows how to do is win. The incoming Purdue point guard added another championship to his growing collection on Friday night, winning the three-point contest against other high school student-athletes at the State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships.

Ertel became the third Boilermaker to win the three-point contest as a high school player, joining Ryan Cline and Fletcher Loyer. The Mt. Vernon product won the championship by scoring 24 in the final round.

Below is a clip of Ertel's performance from historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday night. X user Jacob Long posted the video from the event.

This is the second championship Ertel has won in Indianapolis in the past week. Last Saturday, he led Mt. Vernon to a 52-50 win over Crown Point in the Class 4A State Championship Game. It was the first time in program history that the Marauders won a state title.

Ertel finished that game with 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Mt. Vernon finished the season with a 28-3 record.

Although the event was held on Friday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the event will air on ESPN on Sunday, April 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Fletcher Loyer also participated in the three-point contest

Outgoing Purdue sharpshooter Fletcher Loyer was also at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday night participating in the State Farm Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships. Although he did not win the three-point contest against other college student-athletes, he did have a major moment.

Loyer helped his squad win the Team Shootout by knocking down a halfcourt shot. He was teamed up with Jaylin Henderson (Portland State) and Elle Evans (Kansas) for the event.

fletcher loyer from half-court and they’re lllllloving it in Hinkle!



i’m not super clear on the rules or how this works, but his team won the pedigree shootout. #purdue pic.twitter.com/Ngb54yo8gV — hank 🇰🇷 (@Brian_Haenchen) April 3, 2026

There were plenty of Purdue supporters at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday night, and Loyer received a big ovation when that halfcourt shot went through the net.

Friday night marked the last time Loyer will slip on the Purdue jersey after an outstanding career in West Lafayette. He leaves as the program's all-time leader in made three-pointers, knocking down 309 an shooting 41.1% from behind the arc in his career.

Loyer will be missed in West Lafayette, as he'll be remembered as one of the best shooters in program history. But based on how Ertel has racked up the team titles and individual accolades over the past week, the future of Purdue basketball continues to look bright.

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