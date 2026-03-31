Purdue Guard Fletcher Loyer to Participate in Final Four Weekend Event

Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer will get the opportunity to represent the program one last time before leaving West Lafayette. The most prolific three-point shooter in program history will participate in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships this week.

Loyer was selected to participate in this year's event, as he'll take part in the three-point contest. The State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships will be held at Hinkle Fieldhouse (Butler University) in Indianapolis on Friday, April 3, at 7 p.m. ET.

However, the event will not air until Sunday, April 5, at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Tickets start at $29 for the event. It is the 37th year for the event.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) runs off the court at halftime. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Loyer ended his career as Purdue's all-time leader in made three-pointers. He connected on 309 shots from behind the arc throughout his four-year career in West Lafayette. The previous record holder was Carsen Edwards, who made 281 three-pointers in three seasons with the Boilermakers.

Loyer was not only a high-volume three-point shooter, he was also incredibly efficient. He ended his career shooting 41.1% from long range, making at least 43% of hhis shots from behind the three-point line each of his last three seasons.

Purdue's season came to an end on Saturday night in San Jose, falling 79-64 to Arizona. Loyer ended his career with 1,829 points with the Boilermakers.

Loyer goes out on a high note

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a made three-point basket. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Playing in his final NCAA Tournament, Loyer went out making several shots from behind the three-point line to help Purdue reach the Elite Eight. He made at least two triples in every game, and made four three-pointers in each of the Boilermakers' first three March Madness games.

Loyer went 4-of-8 in a first-round victory over Queens, then went 4-of-4 from long range in a win over Miami in the second round. In that game, Loyer scored 24 points on just seven shots.

In Purdue's Sweet 16 game against Texas, Loyer again went 4-of-8 from three, helping lift the Boilers to a narrow win over the Longhorns. In the Elite Eight matchup with Arizona, Loyer shot 2-of-6 from behind the arc.

Although Purdue did not reach the Final Four, Loyer and his teammates went out swinging. His senior class, along with Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn, will be remembered in West Lafayette for years.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!