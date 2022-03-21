LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Basketball's NCAA Tournament Game With Texas in Real Time

MILWAUKEE — Purdue basketball tips off its second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against Texas on Sunday night inside the Fiserv Forum arena. Both teams battling it out with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

The Boilermakers advanced to the 2017 Sweet 16 out of Milwaukee, defeating another Big 12 team in Iowa State 80-76.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

Saint Peter's awaits the winner of the matchup. The latest items will be at the top.

10:00 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue leads Texas 36-30 at the break. Trevion Williams led all scorers with 14 points. Marcus Carr had 11 for the Longhorns, who shot 6-14 from the 3-point line in the first half.

9:55 p.m. ET — Purdue in the double bonus with under two minutes to play in the first half. Jaden Ivey hits two from the line. He still has yet to record a shot from the floor.

9:54 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks back in for Purdue after Zach Edey is called for his second foul.

9:50 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey gets his first points of the first half after making one of his two free throws.

9:47 p.m. ET — Texas right back into the game after a quick 10-2 run. Purdue leads 30-24 with 3:43 left before halftime. Back-to-back 3-pointers for the Longhorns.

9:45 p.m. ET — Andrew Jones finally puts a ball through the basket for Texas. Trevion Williams forces a pass on the other end of the court, leading to a fastbreak dunk for the longhorns.

9:43 p.m. ET — Eric Hunter Jr. makes two free throws. Purdue is in the bonus with just under six minutes to play.

9:40 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Trevion Williams is taking over in this first half. He's 6-6 from the floor and has 12 points to lead all scorers. Purdue up 26-14 with 6:08 left to play before halftime. Texas hasn't scored in nearly nine minutes.

9:35 p.m. ET — It's a 16-0 run for Purdue as Ethan Morton knocks down an open 3-point jumper. Texas hasn't scored in the last 7:26 and the Boilermakers have a 24-14 lead with 7:37 left before halftime.

9:33 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams is 4-4 from the floor and is up to eight points for Purdue. The Boilermakers are on an 11-0 run, and Texas hasn't scored in more than six minutes.

9:30 p.m. ET — Zach Edey knocks down a pair of free throws, and Purdue has a 15-14 lead. Texas hasn't scored in nearly five minutes.

9:24 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Zach Edey finds his first bucket of the game for Purdue to make it a 14-13 game in favor of Texas. Boilermakers have five turnovers and five fouls with 11:21 still to play in the first half.

Longhorns have seven offensive rebounds already.

9:21 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey has the ball poked away from his arms while driving into the lane, and it looked like Texas would get an easy bucket in transition. But Ivey chased down the attacking guard and swatted the ball off the backboard.

9:19 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst gets fouled and takes a hard fall while trying to go up for a dunk. He gets two free throws but splits the pair. Purdue is 3-5 from the line to start the game.

9:16 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson check into the game for Purdue. Sasha Stefanovic shooting three free throws. He misses the first before hitting on his next two.

9:13 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Texas leads Purdue 14-8 with 14:48 to play in the first half. The Boilermakers have made their last three shot attempts, but the Longhorns have hit a trio of 3-pointers to jump ahead early.

Sasha Stefanovic will head to the foul line after the media timeout.

9:12 p.m. ET — Texas has knocked down three straight 3-pointers and took a 12-6 lead before Mason Gillis got a layup to fall. Longhorns are getting open looks and have been extremely active on defense.

9:11 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams backs down Christian Bishop and gets his second made shot of the game.

9:09 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams snatches an offensive rebound and puts Purdue's first basket through the net off the glass. Both teams are struggling to find a rhythm here early.

9:08 p.m. ET — Zach Edey called for an early foul, and Trevion Williams comes into the game in his place. Marcus Carr is fouled by Eric Hunter Jr. during a shot attempt, but he misses the front end of his pair of free throws before knocking down the second.

Longhorns have the first lead of the game.

9:06 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Christian Bishop rejects Zach Edey's shot attempt to open the game. Texas isn't able to come away with a basket on its first offensive possession, either.

PREGAME — Purdue will tip off with the same starting lineup, as expected, for its game against Texas.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

