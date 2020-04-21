BoilermakersCountry
Former Purdue Center Matt Haarms Trims List to Kentucky, Texas Tech, BYU

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Purdue center Matt Haarms has narrowed his list of potential schools to Kentucky, Texas Tech and BYU, and he said Tuesday that he's hoping to make a decision this week.

He had trimmed his original list of two dozens to 10 last week. The seven that didn't make the cut were Arizona, Arkansas, Boston College, Gonzaga, Memphis, Minnesota, and North Carolina-Greensboro.

Haarms has played three years at Purdue, and started most of the season before losing his job to Evan Boudreaux. He played in 29 games this season, and averaged 8.6 points per game. He shot 31.3 percent from three-point range.

Haarms is scheduled to graduate in May, so he will be eligible to play immediately at his new school.

All three schools on his list of finalists could use help inside. Kentucky is attempting to rebuild its roster practically from scratch, with eight players from the Wildcats' 2019-20 team set to move on to the professional ranks. Kentucky was 25-6 and won the SEC regular season title by three games.

Texas Tech, coached by Chris Beard, was 18-13 last season but had made the Final Four a year earlier. The Red Raiders are a projected top-10 team next year and are loaded with talent on the perimeter but could use another big man to step into the starting lineup

BYU was 24-8 a year ago and finished second in the West Coast Conference to top-ranked Gonzaga. 

