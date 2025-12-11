Matt Painter Explains Why Purdue's AP Ranking 'Isn't That Important'

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Matt Painter couldn't care less what number is beside Purdue's name in the Associated Press poll. In December, that doesn't really matter. What is important, though, is the number next to his team's name in March.

Purdue had been ranked No. 1 by the AP before Saturday's loss to Iowa State at Mackey Arena. After falling 81-58, the Boilermakers dropped to No. 6 in the poll. It was the second time this season that Painter's squad had been knocked out of that top spot.

After Purdue's 85-57 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night, Painter was asked for his thoughts on the No. 1 ranking. He was candid in his response.

"I don't reflect on it, I don't think about it," Painter said. "I didn't walk away from the Iowa State game and think, 'We're not No. 1 anymore.' I walked away from the Iowa State game saying, "We got our ass kicked. How could I have stopped that?"

Since the 2021-22 season, Purdue has been in and out of the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll, a compliment to the culture Painter has built in West Lafayette. While it's nice to earn that spot during the regular season, it doesn't really matter.

Painter's primary focus is putting his team in a spot to earn a high seed when the NCAA Tournament rolls around, something the Boilermakers have done each of their last eight appearance. In that span, Purdue has been seeded No. 4 or higher, putting itself in a good position to make a deep run in March Madness.

"Being No. 1 really isn't that important, to be honest with you. Being a No. 1 seed in the tournament is, I don't think there's anything wrong with that being a goal," Painter said. "But it's also about having a No. 1 next to your name in March. No. 1 next to your name in October, November, December, who really cares? It's not that big of a deal."

Painter focuses on improving, not ranking

As nice as it might be for fans to see the No. 1 ranking in the polls, it doesn't really impact how Painter and his staff approach the game. As a matter of fact, the longtime leader of the Boilers said he doesn't even really focus on the wins.

It's the losses that stick with him more. That's why it was important for Purdue to "get off the canvas" following Saturday's loss to Iowa State.

"That's kind of the downside of coaching, you can go 34-5, and you sit around thinking about those five losses. It makes you miserable, Painter said. "You think, 'Why did you choose this profession?'

"There's a part of you that has to be a little bit miserable, because that's your job, not to let it happen again. That's what they pay you to do."

