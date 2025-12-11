Purdue's Braden Smith Becomes Big Ten's First to Post Incredible Career Stat Line

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Braden Smith has added another incredible accomplishment to his list of achievements. During Wednesday night's game against Minnesota, the senior guard became the first player in the history of the Big Ten to post an incredible stat line.

Smith scored his 1,500th career point during Wednesday's game against Minnesota inside Mackey Arena. He is now the first player in the history of the conference to record 1,500 points, 800 assists, and 500 rebounds in his career.

When you consider the names who have played in the Big Ten, that's one heck of an accomplishment.

Smith eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during his junior season in West Lafayette. He also became Purude's all-time assist leader during the 2024-25 campaign, taking over a record previously owned by Bruce Parkinson.

This becomes the latest accomplishment for a player who has done just about everything imaginable on a basketball court. Last season, he was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was the winner of the Bob Cousy Award. He was also a first-team All-American.

Smith has also started every game in his Purdue career and has helped guide the Boilermakers to a pair of Big Ten titles, a Big Ten Tournament championship, three NCAA Tournament appearances and one Final Four visit.

Individual accolades and statistics don't mean much to Smith, as winning games is his primary focus in a Purdue uniform. Still, it's an incredible achievement for one of the all-time greats to ever wear the black-and-gold jersey.

Smith just wants to win

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) warms up | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

During Big Ten Media Days, Smith was asked about the individual awards, chasing the NCAA assist record and everything else that he has a chance to accomplish at Purdue. He made it clear then, the most important thing to him his winning basketball games.

"It doesn't matter a lot to me. Preseason awards, I said it this time last year, it doesn't matter," Smith said. "What matters is at the end of the year. What matters to me is being the team that wins a national championship at Purdue.

"Winning National Player of the Year, yeah, it's awesome, but those memories of winning a national championship are more important than that."

So, yes, Smith is going to cherish these individual accomplishments at some point. Right now, though, he's only focused on leading Purdue to wins.

