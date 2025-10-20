Matt Painter Not Budging on Purdue's Recruiting Philosophy — Here's Why
If you ever want the chance to put on a Purdue uniform and play for Matt Painter, you better be passionate about basketball. That's one of the top priorities on the head coach's checklist when he's out on the recruiting trail, and the Boilermakers' recent success isn't about to change his philosophy.
Purdue's program has catapulted into the upper echelon of college basketball since the 2017-18 season, winning four Big Ten titles, reaching the National Championship Game in 2024, and receiving the preseason No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll before the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
All that success and exposure is attractive to some of the top prospects on the recruiting front. But in an episode of the For Pete's Sake podcast, Painter said that he's not interested in bringing in "better players" if they don't fit Purdue's culture.
"Somebody said to me the other day, 'Man, you guys have the chance to be preseason No. 1, you can go get even better players now.' I said, 'I don't want better players," Painter said. "I want the same people we've been getting," Painter said. "I want to have fun, too. I have fun with these guys. Like, this is fun.
"This isn't just coaches' talk. There are times you don't have fun; people have to realize that. If you get someone who's a really good basketball player and he's a pain in the ass, like you're just trying to win games and get through it, because that is your job. But, like, are you having fun? Not really."
Purdue has landed several talented players on the recruiting trail, but many were undervalued or overlooked. Carsen Edwards was a three-star prospect coming out of high school; Jaden Ivey barely ranked inside the top-100 recruits in the 2020 class; Zach Edey was outside the top-400 overall prospects in the 2020 cycle, as well.
Braden Smith was a three-star recruit from Indiana. CJ Cox was headed to an Ivy League school before receiving an offer from Purdue.
Over the last decade, Painter and his staff have turned under-recruited players into All-Big Ten talents, NBA lottery picks, and National Players of the Year. So, the methods in West Lafayette seem to be working just fine.
If it ain't broken, don't fix it.
Painter learned his lesson once
Yes, having one of the country's top programs opens the door to higher-ranked recruits, but Painter has fallen into that trap before. Earlier in his career, he found himself trying to sign the best possible player instead of the prospect who best fit Purdue's mold.
It's a mistake Painter learned from and has no interest in repeating.
"It's not a school district, I brought them here. I'm the one who did it. So, I'm mad, but I'm mad at myself," Painter said. "So, when I get to it, I'm like, 'Don't do it again.' It doesn't mean they're bad dudes, it just — you have to be passionate about basketball, you just do. The guys on our team are passionate about basketball. And if you're a good basketball player and you walk in here and you're not passionate, it's not perfect for us."
Purdue may not have the highest-ranked recruiting classes yearly. The Boilermakers don't have rosters full of four- and five-star talent. But Painter has recruited players who have a passion for basketball and put winning above everything else.
That methodology has put the Boilermakers in position to reach the Final Four and win a national championship.
