Purdue Fans Go Crazy Over Braden Smith's Ridiculous Behind-the-Back Assist at Fan Day
It seems like every time Braden Smith has the basketball in his hands, he's capable of doing something special. Purdue's Fan Day scrimmages were no exception, as the senior guard dished out one of the most ridiculous behind-the-back assists that you'll see from a college basketball player.
Coming off a screen, Smith received a handoff from Oscar Cluff, who then rolled to the rim. Smith then delivered a behind-the-back pass between defenders Daniel Jacobsen and CJ Cox to a wide-open Cluff, who threw down an easy dunk.
Here's the video, shared by the Boiler In The Stands social media account:
Seriously, what can't Smith do with a basketball in his hands? It feels like we ask that question after every practice and every game, but it just speaks to the senior guard's elite skill set.
Smith finished Saturday's Fan Day scrimmages with a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists. He was an efficient 6-of-10 from the floor and also pulled down a pair of rebounds.
Smith enters his senior season as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive year. He was last year's Big Ten Player of the Year and was named the winner of the Bob Cousy Award after averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game.
Purdue fans will be able to see Smith and the top-ranked Boilermakers in action on Friday, Oct. 24, as they travel to Lexington to play No. 9 Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network.
And yes, you'll want to tune in. Who knows what you might miss when Smith is on the floor?
Purdue Fans react to Smith's ridiculous pass
Harris, Cox lead Purdue in scoring at Fan Day
Smith might have had the most impressive play of the day, but sophomore guards Gicarri Harris and CJ Cox also had some impressive outings on Saturday. The two were the highest scorers in those three 12-minute scrimmages Purdue held during Fan Day.
Harris ended the day with 20 points, making 4-of-8 shots from three-point range. Cox finished the afternoon with 15 points, knocking down three triples in those scrimmages.
It was a really solid showing for two guards who are expected to play integral roles for the Boilermakers this coming season.
Newcomer Oscar Cluff also had a really strong showing, ending the game with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn also scored 14 points, Jack Benter added 12, and Fletcher Loyer ended the day with 11 points.
