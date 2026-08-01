Matt Painter Points to Two Key Areas For Improvement After Purdue's Summer Trip

After coaching his team in four games last week while in Canada, Matt Painter has a better understanding of where Purdue needs to improve before the 2026-27 season begins. He was pleased with how the Boilermakers performed, but acknowledged a few key areas where they can grow.

Purdue's biggest area of concern throughout the week came on the glass, something Painter mentioned multiple times. The Boilers won the rebounding battle in every game, but weren't as dominant as expected, especially considering the size and athletic advantages they've had over their opponents.

There are a few ways Painter says that can be corrected in the months leading up to the start of a new season.

"I think it improves by being more physical," Painter said in a video posted by GoldandBlack.com. "Any time you're behind plays, and you have to get in rotations, it's going to be harder to rebound. So, doing a good job on the ball, staying out of those rotations, containing the dribble, then you have better rebound balance. Once you have that rebound balance, then you have to be physical and go get the basketball."

In a way, Purdue's struggles on the boards tie into another area where Painter believes his team can progress during the offseason.

Purdue's defensive pressure around the perimeter was outstanding throughout its trip to Canada. The efforts from Antione West Jr., Gicarri Harris, Luke Ertel, Omer Mayer and C.J. Cox really stood out on that end of the floor.

However, the Boilers still have room for improvement when it comes to keeping the ball out of the paint. That's a primary focus for the program every single year.

"Defensively, we've just got to keep working. I think we've got some guys who can do a really good job of guarding the basketball," Painter said. "We have to do a better job of keeping the ball out of the paint once we get into competition."

Painter pleased with Purdue's trip

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, Painter got exactly what he wanted out of this trip. His younger roster got an opportunity to play in multiple games, getting much-needed experience for newcomers and players taking on new roles and responsibilities.

The four-game venture was far from perfect, but it highlighted some key areas where the Boilermakers can improve before tallies start going in the win-loss column.

Most importantly, Painter was pleased with the effort his team showed throughout the four games.

"We've got a group that can take care of the basketball. I like our skill level," Painter said. "I like our ability to defend. We just have to keep working and keep getting better."

The Boilermakers don't have another competition until October, when they'll play three exhibition games before the season opener against Gonzaga on Nov. 2. How much will Purdue grow over the next two months before it hits the floor again?

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