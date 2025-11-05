Matt Painter Provides Injury Update on Purdue Star Trey Kaufman-Renn
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue had to operate without one of its most productive players on Tuesday night, as senior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn missed the season opener with a hip pointer and a sore back. After the Boilermakers cruised to an 82-51 win over Evansville, coach Matt Painter provided a positive update on the star forward.
Painter said he does not expect Kaufman-Renn's injury to be a long-term issue. The forward was essentially a game-time decision and didn't want to risk further injury or aggravation by playing on Tuesday night.
"He practiced [Monday], and at the end, a hip pointer started bothering him," Painter said. "He tried to go [Tuesday]. So, we'll get some tests done and kind of see where he is. I don't expect him to be out [long]. He might miss Friday, but I don't expect him to be out a long time, if at all."
So, there's a chance Kaufman-Renn won't play in Purdue's game against Oakland, but it sounds like he'll be back when the Boilermakers travel to Tuscaloosa to play No. 15 Alabama on Thursday, Nov.13.
Kaufman-Renn was an All-Big Ten selection last year after averaging 20.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 60% from the floor. He, along with teammate Braden Smith, is on the Naismith National Player of the Year watch list.
Thanks to Purdue's depth, Kaufman-Renn doesn't need to rush back to the lineup until he's at full strength. As of right now, the Boilermakers are handling it as a day-to-day situation.
Jack Benter fills in for Kaufman-Renn
With Kaufman-Renn sidelined for Tuesday's game, redshirt freshman Jack Benter was pushed into a starting role for Purdue. He delivered in a big way for the Boilermakers.
Benter finished his first college game scoring 11 points, making 4-of-7 shots from the floor, which included a trio of three-pointers. He also had six rebounds, two assists, and a block.
It's not always easy filling in for an all-conference player on the nation's top-ranked team, but Benter wasn't fazed by the pressure.
"Just next guy up mentality," Benter said. "I have to be ready to go, no matter what. I just started the game instead of coming off the bench."
Because of the work he did in summer and fall practices, Benter had solidified his role as the backup at the four spot to Kaufman-Renn. And, if the senior forward needs to rest another game, Benter will be ready for that opportunity, as well.
