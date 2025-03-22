McNeese's Will Wade, Christian Shumate Hit With Technical Fouls vs. Purdue
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Things started unraveling in the second half for McNeese in Saturday's second round matchup against Purdue at Amica Mutual Pavilion. As the Boilermakers poured it on the Cowboys, McNeese coach Will Wade and player Christian Shumate let their emotions get the best of them.
In the second half, Shumate was whistled for a foul against Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn. Neither Shumate nor his coach were happy with the call and both picked up technical fouls.
The entire McNeese bench was frustrated with the whistle, with Wade and some of his assistants storming onto the court after the call.
At the time of the technical foul, Purdue had a 48-28 lead. Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn then shot a combined six free throws, making five. That gave the Boilermakers a 25-point advantage.
Perhaps the best part of that entire clip? Purdue assistant coach PJ Thompson pumping his fist into the air over the technical foul calls.
Saturday's game between McNeese and Purdue is just the second meeting ever between the two teams.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE-MCNEESE LIVE BLOG: No. 4 seed Purdue plays No. 12 seed McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday. Follow along as we provide updates throughout the game. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-MCNEESE: No. 4 seed Purdue will play No. 12 seed McNeese with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake. Television and radio information, top players, key stats and more. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Purdue will play McNeese State on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 at stake. Here's everything Matt Painter said before the second round March Madness game. CLICK HERE