NBA Boilers: Nojel Eastern Posts Career Night With G-League's Iowa Wolves
Former Purdue guard Nojel Eastern had quite the night Saturday, leading the Iowa Wolves to a 125-120 victory over the Stockton Kings in the NBA G-League.
Eastern, who suited up for the Boilermakers from 2017-20, had a huge night, scoring a career-high 34 points and connecting on all five of his 3-point attempts. He also had five rebounds, two steals and an assist in the victory.
Below are the highlights from Eastern's big night in the G-League:
This season, Eastern is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Wolves. With his impressive night behind the 3-point line, he's now shooting above 45% from long range.
Eastern played at Purdue for three seasons before deciding to transfer. He played in 104 career games and started in 62 contests for the Boilermakers. During his time in West Lafayette, Eastern averaged 5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.
Eastern is in his second season with Iowa in the G-League.
