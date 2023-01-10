NET Rankings: Purdue Basketball's Win at the Palestra Reflected as Penn State Home Game

Purdue basketball defeated Penn State 76-63 on Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia, a matchup that was originally designated as a neutral-site contest between the two Big Ten programs.

However, since the Nittany Lions were in charge of ticket sales and all game-day operations, the NCAA NET rankings have changed to reflect the game as a road victory for the Boilermakers.

Purdue, which ranks No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball poll, is now tied with No. 2 Kansas for the best record in Quadrant 1 matchups. Both teams are 6-1, with the only loss for the Boilermakers coming at the hands of Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights won 65-64 at Mackey Arena on Monday, Jan. 2.

In Sunday's meeting between Purdue and Penn State, the Boilermakers trailed 37-31 at halftime before mounting a dominant second-half effort. Junior center Zach Edey scored 30 points on 14-of-21 shooting while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The Nittany Lions scored just 26 points after the break and shot 11-of-30 from the field in the second half. Fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett led the team with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Freshman guards Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined for 32 points, including seven 3-pointers, with nine assists, eight rebounds and just one turnover between them.

Purdue returns home at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 13, to host Nebraska at Mackey Arena. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two programs, with the Boilermakers escaping Lincoln, Neb., with a 65-62 overtime win on Dec. 10. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Related stories on Purdue basketball

Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball suffered its first loss of the season last week before earning back-to-back wins away from West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, coming in at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week: Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior center Zach Edey averaged 21.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in the team's last three games, which included a pair of victories away from home. He garnered his fourth Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week award of the season. Purdue Dominates Second Half in 76-63 Win Over Penn State: Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored 30 points and came down with 13 rebounds in a dominant victory over Penn State on Sunday at the Palestra. The Boilermakers held the Nittany Lions to just 26 points in the second half. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior center Zach Edey scored 30 points and came down with 13 rebounds in a dominant victory over Penn State on Sunday at the Palestra. The Boilermakers held the Nittany Lions to just 26 points in the second half. Purdue, Penn State Photo Gallery at the Palestra: Purdue basketball improved to 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play with a 76-63 win over Penn State on Sunday at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Relive some of the action by scrolling through our photo gallery. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.