Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    No. 6 Purdue Basketball Defeats No. 18 North Carolina 93-84, Will Play Villanova on Sunday
    Publish date:

    No. 6 Purdue Basketball Defeats No. 18 North Carolina 93-84, Will Play Villanova on Sunday

    No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. The team will play No. 5 Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament championship Sunday.
    Author:

    No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. The team will play No. 5 Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament championship Sunday.

    UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey did it all for No. 6 Purdue basketball in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. 

    Ivey recorded 22 points and a team-high 10 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the year while also finishing with six assists. The Boilermakers were paced by senior guard Sasha Stefanovic's 23 points. 

    Senior forward Trevion Williams added 20 points off the bench for Purdue. The team has now scored 90 points or more in all four of its matchups to start the 2021-22 season. 

    North Carolina (3-1) put up a fight in the second half, led by sophomore forward Dawson Garcia's team-high 26 points. He was one of three Tar Heels to finish the game in double figures, alongside sophomore guard RJ Davis and Caleb Love, who both logged 18 points. 

    Read More

    Purdue led by as many as 12 points and took a 41-35 lead into the locker room at halftime. However, North Carolina took a one-point lead thanks to a Garcia 3-pointer to make it a 65-64 game with less than 10 minutes left to play. 

    The Boilermakers punched back with a 10-0 run, which included a 3-point play from Ivey, and never trailed the rest of the way. 

    Purdue's victory followed a 71-53 win from No. 5 Villanova over No. 17 Tennessee. It was the team's first-ever victory over the Tar Heels. Previously, the two programs had only met twice before Saturday, dating back to Nov. 25, 1998. 

    The Boilermakers will play the Wildcats in the tournament's championship game Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. North Carolina and Tennessee will play in the consolation game following the first matchup. 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Jaden Ivey vs North carolina
    Basketball

    No. 6 Purdue Basketball Defeats No. 18 North Carolina 93-84, Will Play Villanova on Sunday

    1 minute ago
    Milton Wright Touchdown against Northwestern
    Football

    ‘Today was my Day’: Milton Wright Scores 3 Times in Purdue's 32-14 Win Over Northwestern

    2 hours ago
    David Bell Northwestern Dive
    Football

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Northwestern Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    3 hours ago
    Purdue against Northwestern
    Football

    How to Watch Purdue's Game With Northwestern on Saturday; Game Time, TV, Point Spread

    12 hours ago
    Purdue Northwestern Football
    Football

    Purdue Football Looks to Bounce Back Against Northwestern at Wrigley Field on Saturday

    Nov 19, 2021
    Anthony Watts Purdue
    Football

    Former Purdue Defensive Tackle Anthony Watts Enters the Transfer Portal

    Nov 18, 2021
    Ja'Quez Cross vs Illinois
    Football

    Purdue Freshman Running Back Ja'Quez Cross Enters the Transfer Portal

    Nov 17, 2021
    Carsen Edwards Purdue
    Basketball

    Purdue Basketball 1,000+ Point Scorers

    Nov 17, 2021
    Trevion Williams vs Wright State
    Basketball

    Trevion Williams, Zach Edey Combine for 38 Points as No. 6 Purdue Dominates Wright State

    Nov 16, 2021