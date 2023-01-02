Opening Line: Purdue Modest Favorite vs. Rutgers on Monday Night

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten basketball season resumes on Monday night for No. 1-ranked Purdue, and their opponent — the Rutgers Scarlet Knights — knows all about what it takes to knock off the top-ranked Boilermakers.

In early December of the 2021-22 season, Purdue won its first eight games and was ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Associated Press top-25 poll for the first time in school history. The poll came out on Monday, Dec. 6 and three days later the Boilermakers play their first-ever game as a No. 1

And Rutgers beat them.

The Scarlet Knights beat Purdue 70-68 when Ron Harper Jr. hit a shot just past half-court as the buzzer went off. Purdue dropped to No. 3 in the polls. They never got any higher and finished No. 10 in the final poll and went 29-8 on the year, losing in the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, another New Jersey school.

The Boilers get a shot at revenge on Monday night, and this time it's on their home court. Oddsmakers like Purdue's changes. The 13-0 Boilermakers are 8.5-point favorites over Rutgers (9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten), according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 130.5.

The game at Mackey Arena starts at 7 p.m. ET.

You'll be amazed at what Purdue has done against the spread this season. They haven't been good, and have paid off a Purdue bettor since the trip to Portland in November.

Here's what Purdue has done against the point spread all season:

Purdue vs. the spread

Purdue is 13-0 on the season but they have not been a good team to wager on, going just 4-9 against the spread. The Boilermakers covered in their three big games in Portland, including winning twice as an underdog to Gonzaga and Duke.

But since then, the Boilermakers have failed to cover in six straight games. At Mackey Arena, Purdue is 8-0 straight up, but just 1-7 agains the spread, which is stunning.

In true road games. they are 0-2 so far and 1-1 vs. the spread. Here's what Rutgers has done this season, straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 8 — Beat Milwaukee 84-53 as a 25.5-point favorite (won)

84-53 as a 25.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 11 —Beat Austin Peay 63-44 as an 24.5-point favorite (lost)

63-44 as an 24.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 15 — Beat Marquette 75-70 as a 8.5-point favorite (lost)

75-70 as a 8.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 24 — Beat West Virginia 80-68 in Portland Ore. as a 1.5-point favorite (won)

80-68 in Portland Ore. as a 1.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 25 — Beat No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in Portland, Ore. as a 6.5-point underdog (won)

84-66 in Portland, Ore. as a 6.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 27 — Beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 in Portland, Ore. as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

75-56 in Portland, Ore. as a 1.5-point underdog (won) Nov. 30 — Won at Florida State 79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 15.5-point favorite (lost)

79-69 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 15.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat Minnesota 89-70 as a 20.5-point favorite (lost)

89-70 as a 20.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 7 — Beat Hofstra 85-66 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost)

85-66 as a 23.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 10 — Won at Nebraska 65-62 in overtime as an 7.5-point favorite (lost)

65-62 in overtime as an 7.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 17 – Beat Davidson 69-61 in Indianapolis as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

69-61 in Indianapolis as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 21 — Beat New Orleans 74-53 as an 31.5-point favorite (lost)

74-53 as an 31.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 29 — Beat Florida A&M 82-49 as a 37,.5-point favorite (lost)

Here's what Rutgers has done against the point spread all season.

Rutgers vs. the spread

Rutgers is 9-4 on the season, with losses to unranked Temple, Miami and Seton Hall, and lost to Ohio State in early December when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 25. The Scarlet Knights have been a good play vs. the spread this season, going 9-4 against the number, including three covers in a row.

Nov. 7 — Beat Columbia 75-35 as a 19.5-point favorite (won)

75-35 as a 19.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 10 —Beat Sacred Heart 88-50 as an 21.5-point favorite (won)

88-50 as an 21.5-point favorite (won) No. 12 — Beat UMass-Lowell 73-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

73-65 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 18 — Lost to Temple 72-66 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)

72-66 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 4.5-point favorite (lost) Nov. 22 — Beat Rider 76-46 as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

76-46 as a 15.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 26 — Beat Central Connecticut 83-49 as a 26.5-point favorite (won)

83-49 as a 26.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Lost at Miami 68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 3.5-point underdog (lost)

68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge as 3.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 4 — Beat No. 10 Indiana 63-48 as a 3-point underdog (won)

63-48 as a 3-point underdog (won) Dec. 8 — Lost at No. 25 Ohio State 67-66 as a 6-point underdog (won)

67-66 as a 6-point underdog (won) Dec. 11 — Lost to Seton Hall 45-43 as an 8-point favorite (lost)

45-43 as an 8-point favorite (lost) Dec. 17 – Beat Wake Forest 81-57 as a 9-point favorite (won)

81-57 as a 9-point favorite (won) Dec. 23 — Beat Bucknell 85-50 as an 18.5-point favorite (won)

85-50 as an 18.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 30 — Beat Coppin State 90-57 as a 25,.5-point favorite (won)

