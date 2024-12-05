Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. Circled Matchup Against Purdue, Braden Smith
There's going to be a little added motivation to Thursday night's Big Ten matchup between Purdue and Penn State. Not only is it the first conference game of the year for the two teams, Nittany Lions guard Ace Baldwin Jr. says he's been waiting for his opportunity against Boilermakers guard Braden Smith.
During Big Ten Media Days in October, Baldwin talked with NBC Sports about the season. A major talking point was about his defensive prowess, having tallied over 250 steals in his career.
Baldwin said he takes a lot of pride on the defensive side of the court, wanting to be a difference maker in that area. He also he wants to guard the best player on every team Penn State faces.
"The leading scorer, that's who I want to guard, even if it's Zach Edey," Baldwin said.
With Edey in the NBA, Baldwin doesn't have to worry about that this year. However, there's another Purdue player on Baldwin's mind.
"The Purdue point guard," Baldwin said. When asked why he's looking forward to guarding Smith, he responded by saying, "He's the Player of the Year, supposedly."
Smith was the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year and was the only unanimous All-Big Ten selection. So far, he's lived up to the hype, averaging 12.8 points, 9.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. The Boilermakers are 7-1 entering Thursday's matchup against Penn State.
Baldwin's comments were those made by a competitor, someone who wants to prove he's capable of being the best defensive player in the league. But Smith said it added "a little fuel" to his fire heading into State College.
“It’s basketball, it’s competition, and it’s happened since I’ve been here at Purdue,” Smith said. “Our game has always been circled for whoever we play against and wherever the matchup is for me, which in this game is for me and him.
"Obviously, that’s circled as well. I’m a competitor as well. We’re going to get their best shot, and they’re going to get ours.”
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE-PENN STATE POINT SPREAD: The Big Ten regular season gets started for No. 8 Purdue on Thursday night, with a tough road game at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are 7-1, and give the Boilers fits at home. Here is the latest on the point spread, with a great history of both teams against the number this season. CLICK HERE
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE-PENN STATE: Purdue and Penn State will begin their Big Ten season on Thursday in State College, Pa. Here are stats, television and radio information and plenty more. CLICK HERE
PAINTER PREVIEWS PENN STATE MATCHUP: The Boilermakers hit the road to open Big Ten play this year, taking on Penn State. Coach Matt Painter previewed Purdue's matchup with the Nittany Lions. CLICK HERE
CALEB THE ELF: For the last three years, Caleb Furst has embraced the role as "Buddy" from the Christmas movie, "Elf." This week, Furst talked about that experience. CLICK HERE