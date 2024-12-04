Coach Matt Painter Previews Purdue's Big Ten Matchup vs. Penn State
For just the second time this season, Purdue will pack its bags and play in a true road game, this time traveling to State College, Pa. for a showdown with Penn State. It will be the first Big Ten game of the season for both teams.
Penn State presents plenty of challenges for the Boilermakers, playing a hectic style of basketball. The Nittany Lions like to push the tempo offensively under coach Mike Rhoades, and are capable of implementing a full-court press for extended periods of time.
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter says one of the keys for Penn State this season has been the continuity within the program.
"I think once you can get through your first year and get to your second year and retain people, which they have, I think that really helps," Painter said. "Obviously, (Yanic Konan Niederhauser) has really helped them. He gives them another dynamic.
"They have good size ... they have good athleticism, they have good skill. Freddie Dilione V is a good athlete, made four threes in the last game and gives them another defender, another guy who can handle the ball. (Ace) Baldwin and (Zach) Hicks have a lot of experience. Nick Kern, very good player. You've got to treat him like a starter."
Through the first eight games, Penn State is averaging 91.3 points per game and dishing out 19 assists per contest. They've exceeded the 100-point mark three times.
Defensively, the Nittany Lions are averaging 10.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game.
Purdue has struggled with teams that play aggressive defensively, particularly in the season opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and their first true road game against Marquette. The Boilermakers had a total of 31 turnovers in those two games.
It's going to be a challenge for Purdue, especially on the road. But it will be another great early-season test to see how well the Boilermakers protect the basketball against another team that relies on length and athleticism to win games.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH: Purdue and Penn State will begin their Big Ten season on Thursday in State College, Pa. Here are stats, television and radio information and plenty more. CLICK HERE
HUMMEL RIPS HURLEY: College basketball analyst and former Purdue star Robbie Hummel was extremely critical of the behavior of UConn coach Dan Hurley during the Maui Invitational. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS: After a busy Thanksgiving week, teams in the Big Ten will begin stepping into conference play this week. It'll be an interesting gauge to see where each team stands. CLICK HERE