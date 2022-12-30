Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: No. 1 Purdue Basketball Defeats Florida A&M

Purdue basketball closed its nonconference schedule with an 82-49 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday to improve to 13-0 on the season. Relive the action by scrolling through 15 photos from Mackey Arena.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The No. 1-ranked Purdue basketball team welcomed Florida A&M to Mackey Arena on Thursday for its final nonconference matchup of the 2022-23 regular season. The Boilermakers dominated the game, earning an 82-49 victory as four different players scored in double figures. 

Junior guard Brandon Newman paced all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers on a night when Purdue struggled to knock down shots on the perimeter. He also made his presence known on the defensive end of the court, recording a career-high five blocks in the win. 

After missing last week's game with an illness, junior center Zach Edey returned to the starting lineup, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. The 7-foot-4 big man now has 10 double-doubles in 12 games for the Boilermakers this season. 

Sophomore Caleb Furst and redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn remained efficient in the frontcourt, combining for 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting while coming down with 12 total rebounds between the two of them. 

Following the win, Purdue sits at 13-0 before the new year and jumps back into Big Ten play with a home matchup against Rutgers on Jan. 2 at Mackey Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. 

Zach Edey

zach edey vs florida a&m

Brandon Newman

brandon newman vs florida a&m

Brian Waddell

brian waddell vs florida am

David Jenkins Jr.

david jenkins jr vs florida am

Braden Smith

braden smith vs florida am

Caleb Furst

caleb furst vs florida am

Zach Edey

zach edey ft vs florida am
Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman renn vs florida am

David Jenkins Jr.

david jenkins jr pass vs florida am

Braden Smith

braden smith vs florida am

Ethan Morton

ethan morton vs florida am

Matt PainterB

matt painter vs florida am

Brandon Newman 

brandon newman vs florida am

Mason Gillis

Mason Gillis matt painter vs florida am

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins jr vs florida am

