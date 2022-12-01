PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From No. 5 Purdue's 79-69 Win Over Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No.5-ranked Purdue basketball program went on the road for a matchup against Florida State on Wednesday night, picking up a 79-69 win as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Junior center Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He also added eight rebounds while seeing a team-high 33 minutes on the floor. Freshman guard Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double, ending with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was the third Purdue player to score in double figures by tallying 11 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers.

Photo Gallery: No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69

Matt Painter and Braden Smith

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue bench

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

' © Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Kaufman-Renn

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Loyer

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Kaufman-Renn

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Morton

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Painter

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Loyer

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Over Florida State: Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE

Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. No. 5 Purdue, Florida State Live Blog: Purdue basketball tipped off with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball tipped off with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action from our live blog. Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE

After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Purdue defeats Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Title Game: Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.