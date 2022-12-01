PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From No. 5 Purdue's 79-69 Win Over Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No.5-ranked Purdue basketball program went on the road for a matchup against Florida State on Wednesday night, picking up a 79-69 win as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Junior center Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He also added eight rebounds while seeing a team-high 33 minutes on the floor. Freshman guard Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double, ending with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was the third Purdue player to score in double figures by tallying 11 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Photo Gallery: No. 5 Purdue 79, Florida State 69
Matt Painter and Braden Smith
Zach Edey
Mason Gillis
Purdue bench
Zach Edey
Mason Gillis
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Read More
Fletcher Loyer
Trey Kaufman-Renn
Ethan Morton
Zach Edey
Braden Smith
Matt Painter
Zach Edey
Fletcher Loyer
Related Stories on Purdue Basketball
- Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Over Florida State: Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE
- No. 5 Purdue, Florida State Live Blog: Purdue basketball tipped off with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE
- Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE
- Purdue defeats Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Title Game: Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half. CLICK HERE
You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.
You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.