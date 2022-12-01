Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From No. 5 Purdue's 79-69 Win Over Florida State

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From No. 5 Purdue's 79-69 Win Over Florida State

Purdue basketball picked up its seventh win of the season, defeating Florida State on the road as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action with our photo gallery from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No.5-ranked Purdue basketball program went on the road for a matchup against Florida State on Wednesday night, picking up a 79-69 win as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. 

Junior center Zach Edey led the Boilermakers with 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He also added eight rebounds while seeing a team-high 33 minutes on the floor. Freshman guard Braden Smith flirted with a triple-double, ending with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. 

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was the third Purdue player to score in double figures by tallying 11 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. 

Matt Painter and Braden Smith

Matt painter and braden smith vs florida state

Zach Edey

Zach edey layup vs florida state

Mason Gillis

mason gillis vs flordia state

Purdue bench 

purdue bench vs florida state

Zach Edey

zach edey defense vs florida state

Mason Gillis

'

'

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman-renn vs florida state
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fletcher Loyer

fletcher loyer vs florida state

Trey Kaufman-Renn

trey kaufman-renn shot vs florida state

Ethan Morton

ethan morton vs florida state

Zach Edey 

Zach Edey vs Florida State

Braden Smith

braden smith vs florida state

Matt Painter

matt painter vs florida state

Zach Edey 

zach edey face vs florida state

Fletcher Loyer 

Feltcher Loyer and Caleb Furst vs Florida State
  • Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Over Florida State: Junior center Zach Edey tallied 25 points and eight rebounds as Purdue earned its seventh win of the 2022-23 season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also registered 13 points and led the team with nine rebounds and seven assists. CLICK HERE 
  • No. 5 Purdue, Florida State Live Blog: Purdue basketball tipped off with Florida State as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Recap some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Vaults to No. 5 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After victories over West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament, Purdue comes in at No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue defeats Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Title Game: Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Zach Edey vs Florida State
Basketball

No. 5 Purdue Stays Undefeated With 79-69 Road Victory Against Florida State

By D.J. Fezler
zacg edey spoon vs duke
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in Real Time, ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By D.J. Fezler
devin mockobee touchdown vs indiana
Football

Devin Mockobee Among Key Pieces for Purdue in Preparation for Daunting Michigan Defense

By D.J. Fezler
Mason Gillis and Ethan Morton
Basketball

How to Watch No. 5 Purdue vs. Florida State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

By D.J. Fezler
Charlie Jones vs indiana
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Accepts Invitation to the 2023 Senior Bowl

By D.J. Fezler
cam allen vs penn state
Football

Big Ten Title Matchup Gives Purdue Another Opportunity to Knock Off Highly-Ranked Team

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey and fletcher loyer vs duke
Basketball

Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Big Ten Basketball Honors

By D.J. Fezler
Kydran jenskins, Jalen Graham vs Indiana
Football

Purdue Enters Week as Heavy Underdog in Big Ten Championship Against No. 2 Michigan

By D.J. Fezler