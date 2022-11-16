PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 75-70 Win Over Marquette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is 3-0 to start the 2022-23 season, earning a 75-70 victory against Marquette on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.

Freshman guard Braden Smith matched junior center Zach Edey with a team-high 20 points. The first-year player was 6-of-8 from the floor and went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. also reached double figures, scoring 10.

The Golden Eagles pushed the pace of play, especially on the defensive end of the court with a full-court press. They outrebounded the Boilermakers 39-35 and came down with 15 offensive boards but only managed six second-chance points.

Purdue's backcourt handled the press with ease after settling into the game, only turning the ball over six times for the entire contest.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the second half, the Boilermakers sparked a 17-2 run to take control of the game and escape with a win despite a pair of late 3-pointers by the Golden Eagles to keep things close in the final minute.

Purdue's next challenge comes on Thursday, Nov. 24, against West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore. The team will go on to face either Gonzaga or Portland State.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Shaka Smart Offers High Praise for Purdue Basketball Program: Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart spoke to the media following Tuesday night's 75-70 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena. He offered high praise for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart spoke to the media following Tuesday night's 75-70 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena. He offered high praise for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. Braden Smith Fuels Purdue Basketball in 75-70 Win Over Marquette: Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made three 3-pointers in a victory over Marquette. The team improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season before a trip to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. CLICK HERE

Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made three 3-pointers in a victory over Marquette. The team improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season before a trip to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. Purdue, Marquette Live Blog: Purdue basketball improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season by defeating Marquette 75-70 as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Recap the action from our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE

