Skip to main content

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Basketball's 75-70 Win Over Marquette

Purdue basketball defeated Marquette on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Recap some of the action by scrolling through photos from the matchup.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is 3-0 to start the 2022-23 season, earning a 75-70 victory against Marquette on Tuesday night at Mackey Arena. 

Freshman guard Braden Smith matched junior center Zach Edey with a team-high 20 points. The first-year player was 6-of-8 from the floor and went 3-for-4 from the 3-point line. Senior guard David Jenkins Jr. also reached double figures, scoring 10. 

The Golden Eagles pushed the pace of play, especially on the defensive end of the court with a full-court press. They outrebounded the Boilermakers 39-35 and came down with 15 offensive boards but only managed six second-chance points. 

Purdue's backcourt handled the press with ease after settling into the game, only turning the ball over six times for the entire contest. 

Trailing by as many as nine points in the second half, the Boilermakers sparked a 17-2 run to take control of the game and escape with a win despite a pair of late 3-pointers by the Golden Eagles to keep things close in the final minute. 

Purdue's next challenge comes on Thursday, Nov. 24, against West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Ore. The team will go on to face either Gonzaga or Portland State. 

Braden Smith 

braden smith yell vs marquette

Matt Painter 

Matt painter vs marquette

David Jenkins Jr. 

david jenkins jr crowd vs marquette

Zach Edey 

zach edey vs marquette

Brian Waddell

brian waddell vs marquette

The Paint Crew

the paint crew vs marquette

Caleb Furst 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

caleb furst crowd vs marquette

Braden Smith

Braden Smith vs Marquette

David Jenkins Jr. 

david Jenkins jr vs marquette

Braden Smith

braden smith defense vs marquette

Zach Edey

zach edey block vs marquette

Shaka Smart

shaka smart vs purdue

Brandon Newman

brandon newman vs marquette

Zach Edey

zach edey double team vs marquette

Caleb Furst

caleb furst vs marquette
  • Shaka Smart Offers High Praise for Purdue Basketball Program: Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart spoke to the media following Tuesday night's 75-70 loss to Purdue at Mackey Arena. He offered high praise for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE 
  • Braden Smith Fuels Purdue Basketball in 75-70 Win Over Marquette: Purdue freshman guard Braden Smith scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made three 3-pointers in a victory over Marquette. The team improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season before a trip to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Marquette Live Blog: Purdue basketball improved to 3-0 for the second consecutive season by defeating Marquette 75-70 as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Recap the action from our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Marquette Golden Eagles
Marquette Golden Eagles

Sasha Stefanovic vs St peter's
Basketball

Former Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Signs With Serbian Professional Team

By D.J. Fezler
shaka smart vs purdue
Basketball

Marquette coach Shaka Smart Offers High Praise for Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball Program

By D.J. Fezler
Braden Smith vs Marquette
Basketball

Braden Smith's Second-Half Efforts Fuel Purdue Basketball in 75-70 Win Over Marquette

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey reaction vs austin peay
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
aidan o'connell throw vs illinois
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Finalist for 2022 Burlsworth Trophy

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey purdue
Basketball

Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith smile vs austin peay
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette on Tuesday

By D.J. Fezler
kieren douglas practice
Football

Depth at Linebacker Running Thin as Purdue Football Looks to Overcome Injuries

By D.J. Fezler