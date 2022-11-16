LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is looking for its second consecutive 3-0 start when it welcomes Marquette to Mackey Arena on Tuesday as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. The two teams are scheduled to face off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch: If you're looking for how to watch Purdue's game against Marquette, it will be broadcast on FS1. For more information on the game, including tipoff time, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers, CLICK HERE.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time, straight from press row, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue basketball at Mackey Arena, so be sure to follow along down below:

Tipoff — Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.



Purdue Starters:

Freshman guard Braden Smith

Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer

Junior guard Ethan Morton

Junior forward Mason Gillis

Junior center Zach Edey

Pregame — Marquette freshman guard Jonah Lucas is back home as his team tips off against Purdue. Lucas went to William Henry Harrison High School in West Lafayette. He averaged 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a senior for the Raiders.

Purdue Lands Just Outside AP Top 25: Purdue basketball garnered 109 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling just outside the national rankings. Only three Big Ten programs were ranked, but the Boilermakers were among six conference schools to pull at least one vote.

Zach Edey Dominantes in Purdue's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team's win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers.

Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season: Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State.

Loyer, Smith Lead Purdue Past Milwaukee for 85-53 Victory: Fletcher Loyer paced Purdue with 17 points and was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line while Braden Smith notched seven steals. The two freshmen help the Boilermakers brush off a slow start en route to a victory in their 2022-23 season opener.

