Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette in Real Time

Purdue basketball (2-0) faces off with Marquette (2-0) at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night inside Mackey Arena for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time, straight from press row.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball is looking for its second consecutive 3-0 start when it welcomes Marquette to Mackey Arena on Tuesday as part of the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games. The two teams are scheduled to face off at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

  • How to watch: If you're looking for how to watch Purdue's game against Marquette, it will be broadcast on FS1. For more information on the game, including tipoff time, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers, CLICK HERE

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time, straight from press row, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

We do this every game, so make sure you bookmark BoilermakersCountry.com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site that provides coverage of Purdue basketball and more. It's all free too; there is no paywall or subscription.

It's another game day for Purdue basketball at Mackey Arena, so be sure to follow along down below:

Tipoff — Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Purdue Starters: 

  • Freshman guard Braden Smith
  • Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer 
  • Junior guard Ethan Morton 
  • Junior forward Mason Gillis 
  • Junior center Zach Edey

Pregame — Marquette freshman guard Jonah Lucas is back home as his team tips off against Purdue. Lucas went to William Henry Harrison High School in West Lafayette. He averaged 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game as a senior for the Raiders. 

  • Purdue Lands Just Outside AP Top 25: Purdue basketball garnered 109 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, falling just outside the national rankings. Only three Big Ten programs were ranked, but the Boilermakers were among six conference schools to pull at least one vote. CLICK HERE
  • Zach Edey Dominantes in Purdue's 63-44 Win Over Austin Peay: Purdue junior center Zach Edey led all scorers with a career-high 30 points on 12-of-13 shooting in the team’s win over Austin Peay. He was perfect in the first half and finished the game as the only player in double figures for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
  • Camden Heide Waiting to Make Redshirt Decision for 2022-23 Season: Freshman forward Camden Heide didn't play in Purdue's season opener and is a candidate to redshirt alongside first-year center Will Berg. He was a four-star recruit from Minnesota and logged 10 minutes in the team's exhibition win against Truman State. CLICK HERE
  • Loyer, Smith Lead Purdue Past Milwaukee for 85-53 Victory: Fletcher Loyer paced Purdue with 17 points and was 5-of-12 from the 3-point line while Braden Smith notched seven steals. The two freshmen help the Boilermakers brush off a slow start en route to a victory in their 2022-23 season opener. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Marquette Golden Eagles
Marquette Golden Eagles

aidan o'connell throw vs illinois
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named Finalist for 2022 Burlsworth Trophy

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey purdue
Basketball

Purdue Center Zach Edey Named to John R. Wooden Award Top 50 Watch List

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith smile vs austin peay
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue Basketball's Game Against Marquette on Tuesday

By D.J. Fezler
kieren douglas practice
Football

Depth at Linebacker Running Thin as Purdue Football Looks to Overcome Injuries

By D.J. Fezler
ricardo allen purdue football
Football

Ricardo Allen to Serve as Honorary Captain for Purdue Football's Game Against Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith vs austin peay
Basketball

Purdue Just Outside National Rankings in Latest Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

By D.J. Fezler
jeff brohm against illinois
Football

What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Purdue Football's Matchup With Northwestern

By D.J. Fezler
Evan Hull vs purdue
Football

Purdue Football Opens as Heavy Favorite Against Northwestern in Final Home Game of the Season

By D.J. Fezler