LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game Against New Orleans in Real Time

No. 1 Purdue basketball (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) is back at Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for a matchup with New Orleans (3-7). Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news in real time, straight from press row.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in school history, Purdue basketball plays at Mackey Arena as the No. 1 team in the nation. It tips off against New Orleans beginning at 9 p.m. ET. 

  • How to watch: If you're looking for how to watch No. 1 Purdue basketball (11-0) take on New Orleans (3-7), here's all the game day info with game time, television information and the coaching matchup. CLICK HERE 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another Purdue basketball game day at Mackey Arena, so be sure to follow along down below: 

Tipoff — Coming up at around 9 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

  • Purdue Remains No. 1 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll: After a victory over Davidson in the 2022 Indy Classic on Saturday, Purdue basketball remained No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers are 11-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play so far this season. CLICK HERE
  • Free Throws Fuel Purdue's 69-61 Win Over Davidson: Purdue moved to 11-0 on the season by knocking down 28 free throws in a victory against Davidson as part of the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Junior center Zach Edey scored 29 points while pulling in 16 rebounds. CLICK HERE

