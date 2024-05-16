Purdue Adds Former Boilermakers Carson Barrett, Isaiah Thompson to Basketball Staff
Two former Purdue basketball players will be joining Matt Painter's staff as graduate assistants for the upcoming season. On3.com's Brian Neubert reported the news earlier this week.
Carson Barrett and Isaiah Thompson will be joining the staff for the 2024-25 season. Barrett was a member of the basketball team from 2020-24, part of the Boilermakers' Final Four run this past season. Thompson was at Purdue from 2019-22 and transferred to Florida Gulf Coast for his final two years of eligibility. He is also the younger brother of former Boilermaker and current director of player development, P.J. Thompson.
Barrett and Thompson are replacing Jared Wulbrun and Tommy Luce, whose term limits in those positions have expired.
Barrett appeared in 28 games across his four-year career at Purdue. He had a memorable moment during the Boilermakers' opening round game in the NCAA Tournament, knocking down a 3-pointer in a blowout victory over Grambling State.
Thompson played in 96 games while at Purdue, making 25 starts. In his three seasons in West Lafayette, the guard averaged 4.6 points and 1.5 assists per game. He became a much more prolific scorer while at FGCU, averaging 14.6 points and 2.7 assists per contest across two seasons.
Painter often hires former players in graduate assistant roles or other positions on his staff. Barrett and Thompson will be the latest additions to the team.
