Purdue Basketball 2021-22 Season-Ticket Renewals Now Available

The season-ticket renewal deadline for the 2021-22 men's basketball season is July 30. Since season tickets are currently sold out at Mackey Arena, fans are eligible to sign up for a season-ticket waitlist.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue athletics announced Thursday morning that season-ticket renewals for the 2021-22 basketball season are available. Fans may also renew season tickets for women's basketball and volleyball.

As of now, season tickets at Mackey Arena for the upcoming season are sold out. But Boilermaker fans are eligible to sign up for the 2021-22 season-ticket waitlist. The renewal deadline is on July 30, and after that time, members of the waitlist will be contacted if applicable.

Those who had rollover money from the 2020-21 basketball season must still make a parking selection for the upcoming season. Parking for the 2021-22 season will be renewable in 2022 for those who maintain John Purdue Club membership level and sustain the level and number of tickets required for a parking pass.

This upcoming season, all tickets and parking passes will be digital.

COACH K RETIRING: Mike Krzyzewski spent the last 41 years with Duke, and throughout his coaching career accumulated a 1,170-361 record. He'll coach his final season in 2021-22.

PURDUE TO PLAY NC STATE: Purdue is scheduled to Play North Carolina State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Dec. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PURDUE BASKETBALL STAFF: Former Purdue basketball players Spike Albrecht and Tommy Luce will join the program as graduate assistants. P.J. Thompson is set to remain on the staff after being promoted to the team's director of player development.

