Purdue Basketball Confirms Return of 'Caleb the Elf' This Holiday Season
Get excited, Boilermaker fans, "Caleb the Elf" is returning for one more holiday season. Purdue basketball revealed that the beloved character will have a presence around the program one final time this winter.
For those unfamiliar, Purdue senior forward Caleb Furst has played the Buddy character (Will Ferrell) from the Christmas movie, Elf, for the last three years. It's been part of a food drive promotion, in which the athletic department asks for five non-perishable food items in exchange for a "Caleb the Elf" poster.
Purdue basketball also shares a variety of short videos featuring Furst mimicking scenes from the movie. It's been a big hit over the last three years and it's exciting to see it returning for one last run.
This year, Purdue's food drive promotion will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, when the Boilermakers host Maryland. It will be the team's second Big Ten game, but first home contest against a conference opponent this season.
So, if you want that fourth and final "Caleb the Elf" poster, Purdue fans, be sure to bring five non-perishable food items to Mackey Arena on Dec. 8.
On the basketball court, Furst is off to a solid start in his senior campaign. He's averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while logging just over 10 minutes on the floor. The senior forward has also proven to be a huge asset on the defensive end.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID: Purdue coach Matt Painter talked about the starting lineup change, the rebounding battle, improving in the turnover category and more after a win over Marshall. CLICK HERE
PURDUE-MARSHALL GAME STORY: Purdue wings Myles Colvin and Cam Heide both started for the first time this season on Saturday. Both made the most of their opportunity against Marshall. CLICK HERE
LANCE JONES RETURNS TO PURDUE: Fan favorite Lance Jones returned to Mackey Arena on Saturday for Purdue's game against Marshall. He led fans in the famous "Sandstorm" halftime dance, too. CLICK HERE