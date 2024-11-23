WATCH: Lance Jones Returns to Mackey Arena, Leads Purdue Fans in Halftime Dance
Purdue basketball fan favorite Lance Jones made his return to Mackey Arena on Saturday, drawing plenty of applause from the crowd. The former Boilermaker also led fans through the halftime Sandstorm dance during the weekend matchup against Marshall.
Jones hinted at a return to Mackey Arena before the 2024-25 season tipped off. He decided to return to West Lafayette this weekend, where he was greeted with a warm welcome.
Then, at halftime, Jones broke into the "Lance Dance," which he helped make famous during his one season at Purdue.
Jones spent just one year at Purdue, but it was one of the best in program history. The Boilermakers concluded last year with a 34-5 record, won a Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.
Jones averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. His play on the court and contagious personality turned him into a fan favorite in West Lafayette quickly.
It was cool to see Jones make his return to Mackey Arena on Saturday and for fans to give him such a warm welcome.
