Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named John R. Wooden Award All-American

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named to the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American team, comprised of 10 student-athletes who were the top vote-getters for the prestigious annual award.

Ivey was among four Big Ten Conference basketball players to be recognized, including Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Iowa forward Keegan Murray.

During the 2021-22 season, Ivey led the Boilermakers to a 29-8 overall record, which included a spot in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the program's last five NCAA Tournaments appearances. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while also adding 33 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Ivey is one of just two players in the nation with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots, joining Duke's Paolo Banchero.

The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, earned consensus second-team All-American honors at the end of the season. Ivey was the fourth consensus All-American under head coach Matt Painter, alongside JaJuan Johnson, Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.

2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American Team

Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, kentucky

