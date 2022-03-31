Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Named John R. Wooden Award All-American
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named to the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American team, comprised of 10 student-athletes who were the top vote-getters for the prestigious annual award.
Ivey was among four Big Ten Conference basketball players to be recognized, including Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis and Iowa forward Keegan Murray.
During the 2021-22 season, Ivey led the Boilermakers to a 29-8 overall record, which included a spot in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the program's last five NCAA Tournaments appearances. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while also adding 33 steals and 20 blocked shots.
Ivey is one of just two players in the nation with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots, joining Duke's Paolo Banchero.
Read More
The 6-foot-4 guard from South Bend, Indiana, earned consensus second-team All-American honors at the end of the season. Ivey was the fourth consensus All-American under head coach Matt Painter, alongside JaJuan Johnson, Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.
2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American Team
- Ochai Agbaji, Kansas
- Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
- Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
- Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
- Jaden Ivey, Purdue
- Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
- Keegan Murray, Iowa
- Jabari Smith, Auburn
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
- Oscar Tshiebwe, kentucky
Stories Related to Purdue Basketball
- SASHA STEFANOVIC EXCITED FOR 3-POINT COMPETITION: It's not the New Orleans road trip that Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic wanted this week, but competing in a national three-point contest on Thursday night is a great consolation prize, especially shooting against long-time Big Ten foes Brad Davison and Jordan Bohannon. CLICK HERE
- THOMPSON ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue junior guard Isaiah Thompson announced Monday his decision to enter the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE