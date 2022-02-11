LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Game at Michigan in Real Time

Purdue has worked its way back to the top of the Big Ten standings, and now the hard work begins to stay there, starting with a stern test on Thursday night at Michigan. Here is our live blog, straight from press row here at the Crisler Center.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Greeting from the beautiful Crisler Center at the University of Michigan, where the No. 3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers look to keep their grasp on the Big Ten lead with another showdown against the Wolverines.

The two teams just met five days ago, with Purdue winning 82-76 at Mackey Arena. Thursday's game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 11, but it was postponed because of COVID-19 issues inside the Michigan program at the time.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time straight from press row, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinion as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game!!

8:45 p.m. — Here are Michigan's starters: Moussa Diabate, DeVante' Jones, Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Eli Brooks.

8:35 p.m. — No changes to the recent starting lineup for Purdue. It's Zach Edey, Mason Gillis, Jaden Ivey, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr.

8:25 p.m. — Purdue opened as a 3-point favorite on Thursday morning, and the line has changed ever so slightly. Here's the movement today, and a full breakdown on what both teams have done all season against the number. CLICK HERE

8:15 p.m. — Tipoff is scheduled for just after 9 p.m. ET, and the game is on ESPN tonight. Here's everything you need to know on how to watch. CLICK HERE

