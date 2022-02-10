How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball Against Michigan on Thursday

Purdue basketball looks for its seventh straight win when it tips off against Michigan on Saturday at the Crisler Center for the second meeting in the span of six days. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including tip-off time, TV info and the latest on the point spread.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After a home win against Illinois on Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked Purdue Basketball team has a quick turnaround, tipping off against Michigan on the road Thursday night. Tipoff at the Crisler is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Purdue and Michigan are meeting for the second time in a span of six days after the Boilermakers edged the Wolverines inside Mackey Arena. It's the quickest regular-season turnaround against a Big Ten team in program history.

Michigan, now 12-9 after a narrow victory against Penn State, welcomes a 21-3 Purdue team that sits atop the Big Ten alongside Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Boilermakers have won six straight Big Ten games. The streak is the sixth-longest win streak in Big Ten play under coach Matt Painter and longest since the 2018-19 season (8 games). Purdue is 21-3 or better through 24 games for the third time in the Painter era and for the sixth time in school history. A win will give Purdue 22 wins through 25 games for just the fifth time in school history.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Who: No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (21-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (12-9)

No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (21-3) vs. Michigan Wolverines (12-9) When: 9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 10.

9 p.m. ET, Thursday, Feb. 10. Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Brian Custer, Jon Crispin

Brian Custer, Jon Crispin Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette and 1260 AM in Indianapolis). Satellite: XM 196, SXM App 958 Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman and Bobby Riddell

Point Spread: Purdue enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite over Michigan on the road, according to SISportsBook.com . The over/under is 145.

Purdue enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite over Michigan on the road, according to . The over/under is 145. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten enroute to winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals.

Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. ... Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten enroute to winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals. Poll rankings: Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Michigan is unranked.

Purdue is ranked No. 3 in Week 14 of the Associated Press poll top-25 poll. Michigan is unranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Purdue is No. 5 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Michigan is ranked No. 47 out of 358 teams.

Purdue-Michigan Series History

Series history: Saturday's game with Michigan marks the 165th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Purdue owning an 90-74 advantage. The Boilermakers snapped a five-game win streak against the Wolverines, however the team hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 2018.

Series history: Saturday's game with Michigan marks the 165th all-time meeting between the two programs, with Purdue owning an 90-74 advantage. The Boilermakers snapped a five-game win streak against the Wolverines, however the team hasn't won in Ann Arbor since 2018. Last Matchup: Purdue defeated Michigan 82-76 at Mackey Arena on Saturday.

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue defeated Illinois 84-68 at Mackey Arena on Tuesday.

Purdue defeated Illinois 84-68 at Mackey Arena on Tuesday. Michigan's last game: Michigan earned a road victory against Penn State 58-57 on Tuesday.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 375-187 record at Purdue, and is 400-192 overall. He is 189-112 in Big Ten games.

Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 375-187 record at Purdue, and is 400-192 overall. He is 189-112 in Big Ten games. Meet Michigan coach Juwan Howard: Juwan Howard, a former star player at Michigan in the early 1990s, is in his third year as the head coach of the Wolverines. He is 53-26 so far, and 29-18 in Big Ten games.

