Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Sights and Sounds From Purdue’s First Day in Philadelphia

The Purdue Boilermakers have arrived safely in Philadelphia and spent some of Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, the site of this weekend's NCAA Tournament East Regional. Purdue plays Friday night against No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, the Cinderella of the tournament. Here's our photo gallery from practice and their media session.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Purdue Boilermakers have arrived safely in Philadelphia and spent some of Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center, the site of this weekend's NCAA Tournament East Regional. 

No. 3 seed Purdue plays Friday night against No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, the Cinderella of the tournament. On Thursday, head coach Matt Painter and players Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams all met with the media. Purdue then went through a 90-minute practice.

Here's our photo gallery from practice and their media session.

Graduate assistant Tommy Luce

3474B76D-B893-42D7-9B94-E6817CAB5083

Purdue graduate assistant Tommy Luce, a long-time fan favorite at Mackey Arena, helps out during warm-ups for the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Sasha Stefanovic

166E2502-32B2-479F-8B96-80D3C919C2B1

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic gives instructions to a teammate during a drill in the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Matt Painter and Paul Lusk

77F98E9C-074D-4AB1-B6C3-C5BC093B9BB2

Purdue coaches Paul Lusk and Matt Painter watch a drill during the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Matt Painter

BCC54F92-ED22-418D-AF9F-DB6114124776

Purdue coach Matt Painter grabs a quick soda at the start o the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Ethan Morton

7A3F09BD-9BE9-40FF-905A-E1871F24A723

Purdue guard Ethan Morton, the only Pennsylvania player on the Boilermakers' roster, goes through a defensive positioning drill during practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals. 

Brandon Newman

55E64723-B381-47E9-ABBB-D73749CC2726

Purdue guard Brandon Newman works through a drill during the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Mason Gillis

5F9E7F82-28AE-443C-9E7D-6DECEC74F256

Purdue forward Mason Gillis stretches during the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Wells Fargo Center

76AB24E9-B6A9-40A0-948F-4F59677BF737

This weekend's NCAA Tournament East Regional is being played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. It's also the home of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

Matt Painter and Rob Dauster

37412CCF-E2FB-4843-8596-7DF99058C1D7

Purdue coach Matt Painter (right) does a quick interview with Rob Dauster of Field of 68 prior to the Boilermakers' practice on Thursday.

Sasha Stefanovic

B7E5A620-539B-4558-BAAE-BD989491152A

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic stretches during the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Matt Painter and Braden Welsh

9FB25920-39E5-47B5-A35A-F671666D0CD5

Matt Painter and Braden Welsh, Purdue's director of strength and conditioning, talk before practice on Thursday in Philadephia. 

Trevion Williams

FB720A52-4133-4894-8DD2-98FB3AE7D873

Purdue senior center Trevion Williams clowns around before the start of the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Sasha Stefanovic

A023D668-CE01-432E-BAAC-A1F0F423586E

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic scans the view of the Wells Fargo Center prior to the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Eric Hunter Jr.

BAC018FE-7828-49A7-B624-2C3C7CE2DD46

Purdue senior point guard Eric Hunter Jr. stretches prior to the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Ethan Morton and Trevion Williams

80845D61-A6A4-49E2-AFDA-8F02071E5D87

Purdue center Trevion Williams (black jersey) guards Ethan Morton during a drill in the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Sasha Stefanovic

AC521AC4-A50F-4465-8380-EA5A1142F5ED

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic. 

Matt Painter

E7F61464-2731-4ED7-AE7C-B6F4022E79E0

Purdue coach Matt Painter looks over his shoulder at the start of a drill during the Boilermakers' practice at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Matt Painter

0C38A5EA-4615-4A9C-B3EC-12A589E21965

Purdue coach Matt Painter meets with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Matt Painter

162311C7-89CC-48C9-8DF6-FC0BFEA366AF

Purdue coach Matt Painter enters his media session at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Trevion Williams

4F2897E9-12C4-473D-A3C8-99238FD9A93B

Purdue center Trevion Williams meets with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams

C52AB9AD-603A-497D-AA42-2CA920F941D4

Purdue players Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams meet with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Zach Edey and Trevion Williams

F631F95A-0340-42A4-82BC-EAFF2C0BBBF2

Purdue centers Zach Edey and Trevion Williams step onto the podium in advance of meeting with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Shaheen Holloway

FBAC8610-A93F-470D-B03A-1F027EDD1CB3

Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway meets with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays the No. 15 seed Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

Saint Peter's players

97BC7E8D-B41A-4B46-8B49-12A9E24BCE8C

Six Saint Peter's players met with the media on Thursday.

Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams

B98A8493-3168-437D-BC4D-10749FE206FC

Purdue players meets with the media at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Purdue plays Saint Peter's on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.

  • RELAXED PEACOCKS: Saint Peter's players met with the media Thursday ahead of its big game with Purdue. "We don't feel any pressure," Saint Peter's junior guard Matthew Lee said. "We're just here to play basketball. It's something we've been doing our whole career. Even though there's a bigger stage, at the end of the day, it's just basketball." CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE MEETS SAINT PETER'S IN SWEET 16: Purdue basketball is preparing for its Sweet 16 matchup with Saint Peter's on Friday. The Peacocks are looking to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, but the Boilermakers stand in their way. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE HEAVY FAVORITE OVER SAINT PETER'S: The biggest favorite in the regional semifinals is No. 3 seed Purdue, who's taking on the Cinderella in the Big Dance, the Saint Peter's Peacocks. Here's the opening point spread, and some amazing data on Saint Peter's and their best-in-the-nation performance vs. the number this season. They are on a real heater. CLICK HERE
  • HISTORY OF NO. 15 SEEDS IN NCAA TOURNAMENT: For only the third time in NCAA Tournament history, a No. 15 seed has advanced to the regional semifinals. Saint Peter's, a tiny Jesuit school in Jersey City, N.J., knocked off blueblood Kentucky and 31-win Murray State last week, and now have a date with Purdue on Friday in Philadelphia. Cinderella stories are cute, but they don't usually last long. A No. 15 seed has never won a game in the second week of the tourney. CLICK HERE
  • 4 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT SAINT PETER'S: Here are four newsy nuggets about Saint Peter's, Purdue's opponent on Friday night in NCAA Tournament East Regional semifinals in Philadelphia. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

shaheen holloway saint peter's practice
Basketball

Saint Peter's Coach Shaheen Holloway Says 'Purdue is a Great Team' Ahead of Sweet 16

By D.J. Fezler1 hour ago
Purdue basketball zach edey and caleb furst
Basketball

'Underappreciated' Purdue Basketball Defense Turning a Corner in NCAA Tournament Run

By D.J. Fezler23 hours ago
Purdue Basketball vs Saint Peter's
Basketball

'They're Riding That Wave': Purdue Meets Cinderella Team Saint Peter's in Sweet 16

By D.J. FezlerMar 23, 2022
SaintPetersDougEdertSignMurrayState
Basketball

Purdue Opens As Heavy Favorite Against Saint Peter's in Regional Semifinals, But There's a Catch

By Tom BrewMar 22, 2022
SaintPetersSignsCelebrate
Basketball

NCAA History: Cinderella No. 15-Seeds Usually Just a Cute First-Week Story

By Tom BrewMar 22, 2022
Saint Peter's Peacocks
Basketball

4 Things to Know About Saint Peter's, Purdue's Sweet 16 Opponent

By D.J. FezlerMar 22, 2022
Ethan Morton vs Texas
Basketball

Ethan Morton's Steady Play Helps to Push Purdue Past Texas in NCAA Tournament

By D.J. FezlerMar 21, 2022
UCLATygerCampbellSaintMarysLoganJohnson
Basketball

UCLA Rolls Past Saint Mary's, Heads to Philadelphia For East Regional

By Tom BrewMar 21, 2022