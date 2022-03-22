Purdue Opens As Heavy Favorite Against Saint Peter's in Regional Semifinals, But There's a Catch

The biggest favorite in the regional semifinals is No. 3 seed Purdue, who's taking on the Cinderella in the Big Dance, the Saint Peter's Peacocks. Here's the opening point spread, and some amazing data on Saint Peter's and their best-in-the-nation performance vs. the number this season. They are on a real heater.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — There are eight total games in the NCAA tournament regional semifinals on Thursday and Friday, and it's Purdue that's the biggest favorite. According to the gambling website Fanduel.com, the Boilermakers are 12.5-point favorites over Saint Peter's, this year's current Cinderella.

The Peacocks are just the third No. 15 seed ever to make it to the second weekend of the tournament, and just the 10th to win a game, period. No No. 15 seed has ever won a game in the second weekend. (For my story on the history of 15 seeds, CLICK HERE)

But here's a number that might make you think twice about laying down some money on the Boilermakers. Of the 68 teams that made the NCAA Tournament, Saint Peter's has the BEST records against the point spread, covering in 22 of 31 games, including the last nine in a row.

Yeah, really.

Purdue is 29-7 overall, and has been favored in 35 of its 36 games this season. The Boilermakers actually won the one game where they were the underdogs, back on Jan. 17 at Illinois. But they have lost seven times as a favorite in Big Ten games, both during the league and in the conference tournament, the most in the league, most recently in the Big Ten championship game against Iowa.

The Boilermakers are 16-18-2 against the spread. They were 8-8-1 in games in West Lafayette. In true road games, they were 3-6-1 against the spread. In neutral court games, they are 5-4 against the spread.

The Boilermakers won and covered both of their NCAA Tournament games last week after failing to cover in all three of their Big Ten games a week earlier.

Here's what the Boilermakers have done so far this season:

Nov. 9 — Beat Bellarmine 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 96-67 as a 24.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 12 — Beat Indiana State 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 92-67 as a 22.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 16 — Beat Wright State 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won)

— Beat 96-52 as a 16-point favorite (won) Nov. 20 — Beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 18 93-84 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 7.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 21 — Beat No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 5 80-74 in Uncasville, Conn. as a 3-point favorite (won) Nov. 26 — Beat Omaha 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 97-40 as a 36.5-point favorite (won) Nov. 30 — Beat Florida State 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 93-65 as a 11.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 3 — Beat Iowa 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 77-70 as a 15.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 9 — Lost at Rutgers 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 70-68 as a 13.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat N.C. State 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 82-72 in OT in Brooklyn as a 14.5-point favorite (lost) Dec. 18 — Beat Butler 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-48 in Indianapolis as a 15.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 20 — Beat Incarnate Word 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 79-59 as a 39-point favorite (lost) Dec. 29 — Beat Nicholls 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 104-90 as a 28.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 3 — Lost to No. 22 Wisconsin 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 22 74-69 as a 12.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 8 — Won at Penn State 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Won at 74-67 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 14 — Beat Nebraska 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 92-65 as a 20.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 17 — Won at No. 17 Illinois 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at No. 17 96-88 in 2-OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 20 — Lost at Indiana 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 68-65 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 23 — Beat Northwestern 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won)

— Beat 80-60 as a 12-point favorite (won) Jan. 27 — Won at Iowa 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 83-73 as a 2.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 30 — Beat No. 16 Ohio State 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Beat No. 16 81-78 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Feb. 3 — Won at Minnesota 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won)

— Won at 88-73 as an 11-point favorite (won) Feb. 5 — Beat Michigan 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 83-76 as a 9.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 8 — Beat No. 13 Illinois 84-68 as a 6-point favorite (won)

— Beat No. 13 84-68 as a 6-point favorite (won) Feb. 10 — Lost at Michigan 82-58 as a 4-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 82-58 as a 4-point favorite (lost) Feb. 13 — Beat Maryland 62-61 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 62-61 as a 16.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 16 — Won at Northwestern 70-64 as a 6-point favorite (push)

— Won at 70-64 as a 6-point favorite (push) Feb. 20 — Beat Rutgers 84-72 as a 12-point favorite (push)

— Beat 84-72 as a 12-point favorite (push) Feb. 26 — Lost at Michigan State 68-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 68-65 as a 4.5-point favorite (lost) March 1 — Lost at No. 10 Wisconsin 70-67 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at No. 10 70-67 as a 2.5-point favorite (lost) March 5 — Beat Indiana 69-67 as a 10-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 69-67 as a 10-point favorite (lost) March 11 — Beat Penn State 69-61 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 10-5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 69-61 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 10-5-point favorite (lost) March 12 — Beat Michigan State 75-70 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 6.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 75-70 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 6.5-point favorite (lost) March 13 — Lost to No. 24 Iowa 75-66 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 2.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to No. 24 75-66 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament as as 2.5-point favorite (lost) March 18 — Beat Yale 78-56 in Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament as as 17-point favorite (won)

— Beat 78-56 in Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament as as 17-point favorite (won) March 20 — Beat Texas 81-71 in Milwaukee in the NCAA Tournament as as x-point favorite (won)

Saint Peter's is 21-11 overall and finished 14-6 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season.

They are 22-9 against the spread this season, which is the best record against the number of anyone in the 68-team field. (Alabama is the worst at 11-20-1.)

Here is their complete schedule, and what they've done vs. the point spread:

Nov. 9 — Lost at VCU 57-54 as a 9-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 57-54 as a 9-point underdog (won) Nov. 13 — Lost at St. John's 91-70 as a 13.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 91-70 as a 13.5-point underdog (lost) Nov. 17 — At Wagner ... cancelled, COVID

— At cancelled, COVID Nov. 23 — Beat Long Island 64-62 as a 9-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 64-62 as a 9-point favorite (lost) Nov. 27 — Lost at Providence 85-71 as a 12.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost at 85-71 as a 12.5-point underdog (lost) Dec. 3 — Won at Quinnipiac 69-59 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 69-59 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 5 — Lost to Siena 60-58 as an 8.5-point favorite (won)

— Lost to 60-58 as an 8.5-point favorite (won) Dec. 8 — Lost to St. Francis-Brooklyn 71-60 as a 13-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 71-60 as a 13-point favorite (lost) Dec. 12 — Beat Nyack 87-48 ... no line

— Beat 87-48 ... no line Dec. 18 — Lost at Stony Brook 64-63 as a 4-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 64-63 as a 4-point underdog (won) Dec. 22 — At Fairleigh Dickinson ... cancelled, COVID

— At cancelled, COVID Dec. 28 — Versus Connecticut College ... cancelled, COVID

— Versus cancelled, COVID Dec. 31 — Versus Canisius ... postponed, COVID

— Versus postponed, COVID Jan. 7 — Versus Iona ... postponed, COVID

— Versus postponed, COVID Jan. 9 — At Manhattan ... postponed, COVID

— At postponed, COVID Jan. 14 — Beat Monmouth 67-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 67-62 as a 5.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 16 — Won at Rider 58-51 as a 3.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 58-51 as a 3.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 18 — Beat Canisius 65-57 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost)

— Beat 65-57 as a 7.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 21 — Won at Niagara 74-68 in OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 74-68 in OT as a 1.5-point underdog (won) Jan. 23 — Lost at Canisius 63-60 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 63-60 as a 3.5-point favorite (lost) Jan. 26 — Won at Marist 69-62 as a 2-point underdog (won)

— Won at 69-62 as a 2-point underdog (won) Jan. 28 — Beat Manhattan 77-51 as a 6.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-51 as a 6.5-point favorite (won) Jan. 30 — Lost at Iona 85-77 as a 10.5-point underdog (won)

— Lost at 85-77 as a 10.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 4 — Beat Quinnipiac 83-74 as an 6.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 83-74 as an 6.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 6 — Beat Marist 66-50 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 66-50 as a 5.5-point favorite (won) Feb. 11 — Lost to Rider 58-49 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost)

— Lost to 58-49 as a 6.5-point favorite (lost) Feb. 15 — Lost to Iona 70-61 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost)

— Lost to 70-61 as a 4.5-point underdog (lost) Feb. 18 — Won at Fairfield 70-59 as a 1.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 70-59 as a 1.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 20 — Lost at Siena 84-70 as a 2-point favorite (lost)

— Lost at 84-70 as a 2-point favorite (lost) Feb. 25 — Won at Monmouth 70-65 as a 4.5-point underdog (won)

— Won at 70-65 as a 4.5-point underdog (won) Feb. 27 — Beat Niagara 63-36 as a 5.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 63-36 as a 5.5-point favorite (won) March 1 — Won at Manhattan 73-51 as a 4.5-point favorite (won)

— Won at 73-51 as a 4.5-point favorite (won) March 5 — Beat Fairfield 57-41 as a 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 57-41 as a 7.5-point favorite (won) March 9 — Beat Fairfield 77-63 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 5-5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 77-63 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 5-5-point favorite (won) March 11 — Beat Quinnipiac 64-52 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 7.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 64-52 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 7.5-point favorite (won) March 12 — Beat Monmouth 60-54 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 2.5-point favorite (won)

— Beat 60-54 in Atlantic City in the MAAC tournament as as 2.5-point favorite (won) March 17 — Beat Kentucky 85-79 in OT in Indianapolis in the NCAA Tournament as as 18.5-point underdog (won)

— Beat 85-79 in OT in Indianapolis in the NCAA Tournament as as 18.5-point underdog (won) March 19 — Beat Murray State 70-60 in Indianapolis in the NCAA Tournament as as 8-point underdog (won)

Related stories on Purdue basketball