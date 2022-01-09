Purdue Basketball's Game Against Michigan Postponed due to COVID-19 Protocols

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's road matchup against Michigan, which was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program.

Both programs will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. On Dec. 28, the conference updated its forfeiture policy for all remaining league contests during the 2021-22 season. Previously, if teams were unable to play due to COVID-19 concerns, the game would be declared a forfeit.

Michigan was unable to play its game against in-state rival Michigan State on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The team was also unable to play a nonconference matchup with Purdue Fort Wayne earlier this season as the Mastodons were dealing with COVID-19 protocols at the time.

Purdue is coming off a 74-67 road victory over Penn State, its first true road victory of the season. The team's next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

BIG TEN UPDATES COVID-19 FORFEITURE POLICY: The Big Ten announced revisions to its COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the remaining conference matchups. Programs that are unable to meet safety thresholds may have games rescheduled or declared a no-contest, rather than immediately being deemed a forfeit. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten announced revisions to its COVID-19 forfeiture policy for the remaining conference matchups. Programs that are unable to meet safety thresholds may have games rescheduled or declared a no-contest, rather than immediately being deemed a forfeit. PURDUE FENDS OFF PENN STATE: No. 3 Purdue stayed collected in a hostile environment to earn its first road win of the year, defeating Penn State on its own court. Trevion Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Mason Gillis notched a career-high 14 points in the victory. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue stayed collected in a hostile environment to earn its first road win of the year, defeating Penn State on its own court. Trevion Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Mason Gillis notched a career-high 14 points in the victory. PURDUE, PENN STATE LIVE BLOG: No. 3 Purdue basketball looked to bounce back Saturday in a matchup with Penn State on the road. Before Saturday, three of the Boilermakers' last four victories at the Bryce Jordan Center have come in overtime. CLICK HERE

No. 3 Purdue basketball looked to bounce back Saturday in a matchup with Penn State on the road. Before Saturday, three of the Boilermakers' last four victories at the Bryce Jordan Center have come in overtime. TOM BREW COLUMN: Micah Shrewsberry grew up as an Indiana kid, and this week the first-year Penn State coach gets to host both Indiana and Purdue in Happy Valley in the same week. That's a lot of emotion for the former IU fan and Purdue basketball assistant coach. CLICK HERE

Micah Shrewsberry grew up as an Indiana kid, and this week the first-year Penn State coach gets to host both Indiana and Purdue in Happy Valley in the same week. That's a lot of emotion for the former IU fan and Purdue basketball assistant coach. PURDUE TRIO NAMED TO WOODEN AWARD MIDSEASON WATCH LIST: Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were among 25 players named to the John R. Wooden award midseason watch list. No other program has more than two players recognized, and the trio has led Purdue to a 12-2 overall record. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!