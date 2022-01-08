LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue, Penn State Game in Real Time; News and Analysis

No. 3 Purdue basketball looks to bounce back Saturday in a matchup with Penn State on the road. Three of the Boilermakers' last four victories at the Bryce Jordan Center have come in overtime. Follow along for news, updates and analysis.

STATE COLLEGE, Penn. — The No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball program back on the road for a matchup against Penn State on Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Boilermakers enter the game with a 12-2 overall record, while Penn State — led by former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry — is 7-5 overall, having won consecutive Big Ten contests against Indiana and Northwestern.

After finishing with an undefeated mark in nonconference play, Purdue finds itself 1-2 against the Big Ten for the second straight year. The Boilermakers started 1-3 a year ago, but won 12 of their last 15 games to finish in the top four of the conference.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

It's a huge opportunity for the Boilermakers, let's get things started.

12:14 p.m. ET — Penn State hits a tough turnaround jumper over Caleb Furst, giving it its first lead of the game.

12:13 p.m. ET — Caleb Furst, Eic Hunter Jr. and Ethan Morton check into the game for Purdue.

12:10 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Purdue and Penn State tied early, each with 10 points with 14:28 to play in the first half. The Boilermakers have missed on their last four shots from the field.

12:09 p.m. ET — Shot clock running low, but Penn State's Jalen Pickett nails a deep 3-pointer. Luckily for Purdue, Sasha Stefanovic finds an open look from deep and answers right back. Purdue and Penn State tied 10-10 after five minutes of play.

12:06 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams comes in for Zach Edey after a foul, but the 6-foot-10 forward is called for an early foul as well.

12:04 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis, who made three 3-pointers against Wisconsin, hits a shot from deep early. Purdue working its way into open looks, taking care of the basketball.

12:03 p.m. ET — Zach Edey the first to score a bucket for Purdue. Penn State unable to answer on a mid range shot. Boilermakers with the early advantage.

PREGAME — After solid performances in the last two games, Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey is called back to the starting lineup ahead of senior Trevion Williams. Freshman Caleb Furst is still finding his wind after returning to action against Wisconsin, so Mason Gillis makes his third consecutive start. Here's the starting five:

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

