Purdue Star Jaden Ivey This Week's Special Guest on Sasha Live! Podcast at Mad Mushroom

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for Purdue's highly regarded basketball team, will join teammate Sasha Stefavonic for this week's episode of the Sasha Live! podcast. Fans are welcome to come to Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette to watch the 7 p.m. ET show live and get pictures and autographs afterward.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, a potential All-American candidate this season for Purdue's highly regarded basketball team, will join teammate Sasha Stefavonic for this week's episode of the Sasha Live! podcast.

Fans are welcome to come to Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette to watch the 7 p.m. ET show live and get pictures and autographs afterward. The fifth episode of the Sasha Live! podcast is also seen live online at Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

You will also be able to wish Stefanovic a happy birthday! Monday is his 23rd birthday.

Ivey is the third special guest this season. He was preceded by point guards Isaiah Thompson in Episode 3 and Eric Hunter Jr. in Episode 4. They are all available at BoilermakersCountry.com.

The Boilermakers are 6-0 on the season, and ranked No. 3 in the country. There's a good chance they will move up when the rankings come out later on Monday, because No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA both lost last week.

Ivey, a sophomore from South Bend, Ind., is off to a terrific start so far this season. He is averaging 15.0 points per game, second only to sophomore center Zach Edey, plus 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

He had a career-high 29 points in the Nov. 12 win over Indiana State and had a double-double in the big win over then No. 18-ranked North Carolina, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Ivey is an entertaining interview subject as well, so this is a must-see podcast, either in person or online. The podcast can be seen live on Facebook, Twitter of YouTube.

Watch last week's Sasha Live! podcast with Eric Hunter Jr.

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. filled in for Sasha Stefanovic, who was under the weather, during last week's podcast. As always, Hunter had a lot to say about the Boilers' big weekend in Connecticut, where they beat then No. 18 North Carolina and then No. 5-ranked Villanova on back-to-back days.

He also talked about adjusting to his new role coming off the bench, and the buy-in for all involved in what should be a special season. "There is no ceiling for. this team,'' he said. Watch the entire 30-minute podcast here, filmed live at Mad Mushroom Pizza on State Street in West Lafayette.

Related stories on Purdue basketball