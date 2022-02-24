Sasha Live! Podcast Returns to Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday Night

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is back behind the microphone on Thursday night for Episode 14 of the Sasha Live! Podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched in person or online. Links are in the story.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will be back at Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday night for the 14th episode of the Sasha Live! Podcast. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to attend.

There's plenty to talk about with Stefanovic as we head down the home stretch in the Big Ten regular season race. Purdue is 13-4 and presently tied for first for the conference lead with Wisconsin. Purdue plays at Michigan State on Saturday, and then plays at Wisconsin and home against Indiana next week.

The podcast will be hosted tonight by BoilermakersCountry.com Haley Jordan.

And while you're waiting, there is fan voting going on for the Senior CLASS award and Stefanovic is currently leading the voting. But you can continue to vote for him, so here's the link. CLICK HERE

Watch Episode 13 of Sasha Live!

Here is the full video of Episode 13 of the Sasha Live! podcast that featured Sasha Stefanovic and Tom Brew last Thursday (Feb. 17).

