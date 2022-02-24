Sasha Live! Podcast Returns to Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday Night
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will be back at Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday night for the 14th episode of the Sasha Live! Podcast. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to attend.
There's plenty to talk about with Stefanovic as we head down the home stretch in the Big Ten regular season race. Purdue is 13-4 and presently tied for first for the conference lead with Wisconsin. Purdue plays at Michigan State on Saturday, and then plays at Wisconsin and home against Indiana next week.
The podcast will be hosted tonight by BoilermakersCountry.com Haley Jordan.
And while you're waiting, there is fan voting going on for the Senior CLASS award and Stefanovic is currently leading the voting. But you can continue to vote for him, so here's the link. CLICK HERE
Here's how to watch the podcast online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
Sasha Live! on Facebook
- On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on Twitter
- On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE
Sasha Live! on YouTube
- On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE
Watch Episode 13 of Sasha Live!
Here is the full video of Episode 13 of the Sasha Live! podcast that featured Sasha Stefanovic and Tom Brew last Thursday (Feb. 17).
