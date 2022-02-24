Skip to main content

Sasha Live! Podcast Returns to Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday Night

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is back behind the microphone on Thursday night for Episode 14 of the Sasha Live! Podcast at Mad Mushroom Pizza. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched in person or online. Links are in the story.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic will be back at Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday night for the 14th episode of the Sasha Live! Podcast. The podcast starts at 7 p.m. ET and fans are welcome to attend.

There's plenty to talk about with Stefanovic as we head down the home stretch in the Big Ten regular season race. Purdue is 13-4 and presently tied for first for the conference lead with Wisconsin. Purdue plays at Michigan State on Saturday, and then plays at Wisconsin and home against Indiana next week.

The podcast will be hosted tonight by BoilermakersCountry.com Haley Jordan.

And while you're waiting, there is fan voting going on for the Senior CLASS award and Stefanovic is currently leading the voting. But you can continue to vote for him, so here's the link. CLICK HERE

Here's how to watch the podcast online on either Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. 

Read More

Sasha Live! on Facebook

  • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

Sasha Live! on Twitter

  • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

Sasha Live! on YouTube

  • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

Watch Episode 13 of Sasha Live!

Here is the full video of Episode 13 of the Sasha Live! podcast that featured Sasha Stefanovic and Tom Brew last Thursday (Feb. 17). 

  • PURDUE'S VERSATILE OFFENSE SHINES AGAINST RUTGERS: Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE RANKED FOURTH IN AP POLL: Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE RETAKES BIG TEN LEAD WITH WIN OVER RUTGERS: No. 5 Purdue was the first Big Ten team to get to 13 league wins on Sunday, knocking off red-hot Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena to move a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with three games to go. CLICK HERE

PurdueSashaStefanovicJadenIvey
Basketball

Sasha Live! Podcast Returns to Mad Mushroom Pizza on Thursday Night

By Tom Brew
38 seconds ago
Purdue spring practice jeff brohm
Football

Purdue Football Announces 2022 Spring Practice Schedule

By D.J. Fezler
23 hours ago
Mason gillis vs Michigan state macket arena
Basketball

Michigan State Rides 3-Game Losing Streak Ahead of Matchup With No. 4 Purdue Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 23, 2022
Trevion Willaism TJD Mackey Arena
Basketball

Tipoff Time Announced for Purdue Basketball's Upcoming Home Matchup Against Indiana

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 22, 2022
Carsen Edwards Purdue
Basketball

Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Trevion Williams at Mackey Arena vs Rutgers
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Offensive Efficiency, Versatility Shines Against Rutgers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Ethan Morton vs Rugers
Basketball

Purdue Moves Up One Spot, Comes in at No. 4 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 21, 2022
Jaden Ivey vs Rutgers mackey arena
Basketball

Jaden Ivey Showcases Aggressiveness for No. 5 Purdue Basketball in Win Over Rutgers

By D.J. Fezler
Feb 20, 2022
PurdueJadenIveyRutgers
Basketball

No. 5 Purdue Takes Big Ten Lead With Convincing Win Over Red-Hot Rutgers

By Tom Brew
Feb 20, 2022