Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Celebrate Purdue's New No. 1 Ranking at Sasha Live! Podcast Monday at Mad Mushroom

    Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is back in the chair for Episode 6 of the Sasha Live! podcast on Monday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette. There's plenty to talk about, including the expected ascension to the top of the AP top-25 poll on Monday. Come watch the show live, or online. Links are in the story.
    Author:

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monday is going to be a historic day at Purdue, where the 8-0 Boilermakers are going to become the No, 1-ranked team in the country for the first time in school history later this afternoon.

    For all of the great teams that Purdue has had through the years, none of them have been ranked No. 1. Many have made it to No. 2, but never the top spot. That's going to change around Noon ET on Monday when this week's Associated Press top-25 comes out.

    We'll talk about the new ranking and Friday night's Big Ten victory over Iowa. We'll also chat about the week ahead, with a Big Ten road trip to Rutgers on Thursday and a game with N.C. State of the ACC on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational. Purdue is already 2-0 against ACC teams this season, having beaten North Carolina and Florida State.

    Come on out and grab a bite to eat and enjoy the entertaining 30-minute show. It starts at 7 p.m. ET. 

    And if you're planning ahead, the final podcast of 2021 will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15, where we'll look back at this week's games and preview the final rendition of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis, where Purdue will play Butler in the 10th and final season of the event that also features Indiana and Notre Dame. 

    Read More

    The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:

    Sasha Live! on Facebook

    • On Facebook, simply LIKE our Sports Illustrated Purdue page. A few hours before the show, there will be a link on the page to watch live. Liking the page is a good thing to do anyway, because we post all of our Purdue basketball and football stories there as well. To like the Facebook page, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on Twitter

    • On Twitter, simply FOLLOW our Sports Illustrated Purdue account. When the show goes live, it will appear right there on the account and you can click it on. We also post all of our basketball and football stories there, too. To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE

    Sasha Live! on YouTube

    • On YouTube, Boilermakers Country publisher Tom Brew has one page — for the moment — for all of his podcasts, including the Mike & Micah Podcast, the Big Ten Roundtable Podcast and the FastBreak on FanNation NBA podcasts. We'll start there with showing Sasha Live! each night, and we'll repackage them with Apple and Spotify and others once the podcast content gets approved. But for now, to watch on YouTube, simply CLICK HERE

    Watch Episode 5 of Sasha Live! podcast with guest Jaden Ivey

    • BOILERS TOP IOWA: Even though Purdue let most of a big second-half lead slip away, the Boilermakers hung on to beat Iowa 77-70 on Friday night in their Big Ten regular season opener. CLICK HERE
    • SURVIVING IOWA PRESS: Purdue struggled with Iowa's full-court pressure down the stretch, turning the ball over too much and allowing the Hawkeyes to get back in the game. An issue to be concerned with? CLICK HERE
    • LIVE BLOG: Relive the Boilermakers' win over Iowa in real time, with news and views from the game as it happened. CLICK HERE
    • JADEN IVEY INTERVIEW: Here are the highlights of what Boilermakers star Jaden Ivey said during Episode 5 of the Sasha Live! podcast last Wednesday. CLICK HERE

    7A1C29E2-06A6-4B85-BC0F-33CFF04ED13D
    Basketball

    Celebrate Purdue's New No. 1 Ranking at Sasha Live! Podcast Monday at Mad Mushroom

    48 seconds ago
    Purdue football bowl game
    Football

    Purdue Football to Play Tennessee in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    14 hours ago
    Michigan Iowa big ten championship
    Football

    How to Watch the College Football Playoff Selection Show

    23 hours ago
    PurdueJadenIveyIowa
    Basketball

    Purdue Beats Iowa in Big Ten Opener, Stake Claim on No. 1 Ranking

    Dec 4, 2021
    Eric Hunter Jr. vs Iowa
    Basketball

    No. 2 Purdue Basketball Survives Turnovers, Iowa's Press Defense in Hard-Fought Victory

    Dec 4, 2021
    Caleb Furst vs North Carolina
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Friday's Purdue, Iowa Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Dec 3, 2021
    Jaden ivey vs Florida State
    Basketball

    Purdue Basketball Off to a Hot Start, Faces Matchup With Iowa in Big Ten Opener

    Dec 3, 2021
    Ethan Morton vs Iowa
    Basketball

    How to Watch No. 2 Purdue's Basketball Game With Iowa On Friday Night

    Dec 3, 2021
    7A1C29E2-06A6-4B85-BC0F-33CFF04ED13D
    Basketball

    Here's What Jaden Ivey Said on This Week's Sasha Live! Podcast With Sasha Stefanovic

    Dec 3, 2021