Celebrate Purdue's New No. 1 Ranking at Sasha Live! Podcast Monday at Mad Mushroom

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is back in the chair for Episode 6 of the Sasha Live! podcast on Monday night at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette. There's plenty to talk about, including the expected ascension to the top of the AP top-25 poll on Monday. Come watch the show live, or online. Links are in the story.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Monday is going to be a historic day at Purdue, where the 8-0 Boilermakers are going to become the No, 1-ranked team in the country for the first time in school history later this afternoon.

For all of the great teams that Purdue has had through the years, none of them have been ranked No. 1. Many have made it to No. 2, but never the top spot. That's going to change around Noon ET on Monday when this week's Associated Press top-25 comes out.

We'll talk about the new ranking and Friday night's Big Ten victory over Iowa. We'll also chat about the week ahead, with a Big Ten road trip to Rutgers on Thursday and a game with N.C. State of the ACC on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y. as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational. Purdue is already 2-0 against ACC teams this season, having beaten North Carolina and Florida State.

Come on out and grab a bite to eat and enjoy the entertaining 30-minute show. It starts at 7 p.m. ET.

And if you're planning ahead, the final podcast of 2021 will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15, where we'll look back at this week's games and preview the final rendition of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis, where Purdue will play Butler in the 10th and final season of the event that also features Indiana and Notre Dame.

The Sasha Live! podcast can also be watched online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Here's how to watch the show:

