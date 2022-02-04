Purdue Sophomore Center Zach Edey Named to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10 List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue sophomore center Zach Edey was among three Big Ten players named to the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10 List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced.

The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is given annually to the nation's top center. Last season, Iowa's Luka Garza was the recipient.

This season, Edey has appeared in all 22 games for the No. 4-ranked Purdue basketball team, including 18 starts. The 7-foot-4 sophomore from Toronto, Ontario, is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Boilermakers while seeing just 18.7 minutes on the floor per contest.

He is second on the team in scoring and rebounds but leads Purdue with 1.2 blocks per game. Edey ranks first in the entire NCAA in field goal percentage, hitting just over 70% of his shots.

This summer, Edey competed with Team Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia, leading the team to a bronze medal. He averaged 15.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during the tournament.

He was one of five players named to the FIBA World Cup All-Star 5 Team, alongside Purdue teammate Jaden Ivey, who competed for Team USA.

2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Top 10 Watch List

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Adam Sanogo, Connecticut

Mark Williams, Duke

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Nate Watson, Providence

Zach Edey, Purdue

Past Winners

2021 - Luka Garza, Iowa

2020 - Luka Garza, Iowa

2019 - Ethan Happ, Wisconsin

2018 - Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

2017 - Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

2016 - Jakob Poeltl, Utah

2015 - Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

