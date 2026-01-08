Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 5 Purdue vs. Washington

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time, No. 5 Purdue will host Washington at Mackey Arena. The Huskies have traveled to West Lafayette twice, but that was before the iconic hoops cathedral opened its doors.

#5 Purdue vs. Washington live game blog

Highlights

1st half

HALF — Purdue 45, Washington 28. Omer Mayer hits a fadeaway shot as time expires to end the half. It wasn't a pretty half, but the Boilermakers still lead the Huskies by 17 points. Purdue's CJ Cox and Washington's Zoom Diallo both have 9 points to lead all scorers. Trey Kaufman-Renn has 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Braden Smith has 8 points, 4 assists and 3 fouls.

3:45 — Final media timeout of the half and Purdue leads 38-22. CJ Cox leads Purdue with 9 points and Washington is led by Zoom Diallo with 7. The Huskies currently have more turnovers (8) than field goals (7).

4:21 — Braden Smith just picked up his third foul and will take a seat, presumably for the remainder of the half. Purdue still leads Washington 36-22, but that's a significant hit for the Boilers.

7:07 — Purdue comes out of the timeout and gets a bucket from Trey Kaufman-Renn and a four-point play from CJ Cox. The Boilermakers' lead is suddenly up to 16 points after two big possessions.

7:51 — We've reached the third media timeout and Purdue leads Washington 25-15. The Boilers got off to that hot start, but Washington has essentially played even the rest of the way. The Huskies are just 5-of-18 from the floor and have 8 turnovers.

9:25 — Big development as Braden Smith picked up his second foul early in the first half. He's been able to play through fouls in the second halves of games this year, but this one came too early and he takes a seat. How will the Boilers respond?

10:58 — Second media timeout and Purdue leads Washington 21-13. Daniel Jacobsen has come in and has been a lot for the Huskies to handle. He has six points, scoring four off of alley-oops. Braden Smith still leads the way with eight points for the Boilermakers.

15:51 — After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, Washington hit a couple of three-pointers to quiet down the Mackey Arena crowd, at least momentarily. We've reached the first media timeout and Purdue owns an 11-6 advantage. Both Trey Kaufman-Renn and Braden Smith have four early points. Washington has four turnovers.

18:37 — Purdue could not have asked for a better start. The Boilermakers have forced two turnovers and an airball from Washington so far. The Boilermakers have an early 7-0 lead.

Pregame

Braden Smith is honored as the Big Ten's career assist leader and receives a nice ovation from the crowd.

Washington's starters — #0 Quimari Peterson (G), #1 Desmond Claude (G), #5 Zoom Diallo (G), #6 Hannes Steinbach (F), #11 Franck Kepnang (C).

Purdue's starters — #0 CJ Cox (G), #2 Fletcher Loyer (G), #3 Braden Smith (G), #4 Trey Kaufman-Renn (F), #45 Oscar Cluff (C).

Availability reports have been released. Purdue has a clean bill of health. Washington will be without Jasir Richardson, Mady Traore, Lathan Sommerville, and Jacob Ognacevic. Wesley Yates III is questionable.

Tipoff between No. 5 Purdue and Washington is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.

How to watch #5 Purdue vs. Washington

What : Big Ten Conference game

: Big Ten Conference game Date : Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 Tipoff time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity)

: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876 capacity) TV : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network App : FOX Sports

: FOX Sports Announcers : Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter)

: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Jordan Taylor (analyst), Andy Katz (reporter) Radio : Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 132 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE

: Purdue Global Radio Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM 132 or 195; View all listings: CLICK HERE Radio announcers : Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).

: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer). Live stats : Purdue.StatBroadcast.com

: Purdue.StatBroadcast.com All-time series : Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Washington 6-1

: Purdue leads the all-time series vs. Washington 6-1 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Purdue has a 91.9% chance to defeat Washington

