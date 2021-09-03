Trevion Williams, Jaden Ivey Named Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports

After their performances during the 2020-21 seasons, Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams were both named to the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. The Boilermakers were one of three programs to have two players recognized.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ahead of the 2021-22 college basketball season, Athlon Sports released its preseason All-American teams Thursday. Purdue joined Gonzaga and UCLA as one of three programs to have two players recognized among the three teams.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named a second-team preseason All-American, while senior center Trevion Williams earned third-team honors.

Ivey had a stellar freshman campaign last season. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team after averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2020-21.

In his last six games last year, Ivey averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting just under 47% from the field in that span. He scored 26 points against North Texas, which is the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in an NCAA Tournament debut.

Williams, who returns to the Boilermakers for his senior season, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and finished last year as one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation's top center.

He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while recording 11 double-doubles. Williams had six 20-10 games, which ranked third-most nationally for a major-college player. He became the ninth Big Ten player in the last 30 years to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists per game and was one of six players nationally to do so.

Ivey and Williams are joined by three other Big Ten athletes on the Athlon Sports preseason All-American teams. Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-David were named to the first team, while Ohio State's E.J. Liddell was honored as a second-team selection.

Here's the full list of the Athlon Sports 2021-22 preseason All-American teams:

2021-22 First-Team All-Americans

Paolo Banchero, Fr., F, Duke

Kofi Cockburn, Jr., C, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-David, So., F, Indiana

Johnny Juzang, Jr., G, UCLA

Drew Timme, Jr., F, Gonzaga

2021-22 Second-Team All-Americans

Max Abmas, Jr., G, Oral Roberts

Buddy Boeheim, Sr., G, Syracuse

Chet Holmgren, Fr., C, Gonzaga

Jaden Ivey , So., G, Purdue

, So., G, Purdue E.J. Liddell, Jr., F, Ohio State

2021-22 Third-Team All-Americans

Julian Champagnie, Jr., G/F, St. John's

Collin Gillespie, Sr., G, Villanova

Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jr., G/F, UCLA

Scotty Pippen Jr., Jr., G, Vanderbilt

Trevion Williams, Sr., F, Purdue

