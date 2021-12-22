Purdue Basketball Will be 'All Business' When it Returns From Holiday Break

Purdue basketball sits at 11-1 after its first 12 games of the 2021-22 season. It will have a well-deserved break for the holidays before ending its nonconference schedule against Nicholls State on Dec. 29.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball has earned an 11-1 record through its first 12 games of the season. The team reached the No. 1 ranking in the nation for the first time in program history only to fall to Rutgers on the road.

The Boilermakers have traveled to Connecticut, then to Brooklyn before returning to Indiana just in the last two weeks of play. And after cruising to a 79-59 win over Incarnate Word on Monday at Mackey Arena, Purdue gets a well-deserved break for the holidays.

However, "when we get back, it's business," sophomore guard Jaden Ivey said.

With just one nonconference game left before Big Ten play, the team understands where it needs to improve when it returns to West Lafayette. Purdue is on a four-day break and will have three practices before playing a home matchup with Nicholls State on Dec. 29.

But the players won't just sit around on the couch. They'll be in the gym, putting up shots and following their individual routines. Despite having time to unwind, Ivey would much rather be working on his game.

"I don't like breaks, I'm always at it 24/7," Ivey said after recording 12 points, five rebounds and four assists against Incarnate Word. "I love the game, and obviously, we have a break and we're looking forward to it. But I personally don't want the break.

"I'm just gonna enjoy this win. I get to see my family, and it's been a while since I've been at my home. I get to see my little dog, so I'm looking forward to that."

Ivey, who has provided sparks of energy all season with his athleticism and explosiveness, will look to improve his other skills on the court as well. He made just one of his four 3-point shots in the last game after going 6-6 in a dominant victory over Butler in the Crossroads Classic.

A win against Nicholls State will give Purdue its first undefeated regular-season record outside of the Big Ten since the 2009-10 season. After facing tough competition early, being subject to a heartbreaking loss and winning a pair of tight matchups, the Boilermakers will have a chance to reset before the rest of the conference schedule gets underway.

Purdue showed its dominance by defeating North Carolina and Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic, but it's also fought through adversity with narrow victories over Iowa and North Carolina State, too.

Purdue has shown the versatility to make a deep push in the NCAA Tournament come March, yet inconsistencies on defense and with shooting continue to pop up. Players will analyze their strengths and weaknesses with the time off to prepare for the rest of the year.

“I don’t think it’s smart to take four days and do absolutely nothing, but you also don’t want to play pick-up on the outdoor courts either,” Painter said. “Depends on who you are. Guys have routines. It’s good to decompress and get away from it, but it's also about keeping that focus."

Painter said it's hard for every player on a roster that goes 10 deep to stay in a rhythm all season. Not everyone gets consistent minutes, and anyone has a chance to have their night.

But at the same time, if you string together underwhelming performances, it's difficult to climb back up. These players understand what it takes to win, and they're going to utilize the time off to come back stronger.

Big Ten teams will have to be wary when a revitalized Purdue team shows up ready to play, whether it's on the road or inside a packed Mackey Arena.

"You can kind of see that everybody needs a break," senior forward Trevion Williams said. "Everybody deserves a break to be with family. Obviously, everybody will do their individual stuff when they're at home whether it's workouts, just going to shoot. That part of it doesn't stop.

"As far as games, I think everybody needs a break. We've been on the road, traveling, just going from place to place. I think this break is going to be very useful, when we get back it's all business and guys will know what to expect. We'll be walking into Big Ten play so we have to come with it."

