Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Makes Canada U-19 Team

Purdue basketball player Zach Edey was selected for the Canada U-19 team. He'll join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst — who both made the USA team — in competing for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey has earned a spot on the Canada FIBA World Cup U-19 Team and will serve as an alternate for the Olympic team. The FIBA U-19 World Cup will be held from July 3-11 in Latvia.

Boilermaker teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst earned spots on the USA U-19 team earlier this week. The Purdue basketball program has seen its players have success in the last three U-19 World Cup events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017 and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

Edey is a 7-foot-4 center for the Boilermakers and had immediate success as a freshman in 2020-21. After averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds and shooting 59.7% from the field, he was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team. Edey had the second-best percentage by a freshman in program history. He also shot 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Edey's 30 blocked shots are good for eighth on the Purdue freshman single-season list. He was one of three freshmen nationally to average eight points and four rebounds while blocking 30 shots and shooting at least 57.5% from the field.

Related Stories

IVEY'S U-19 NUMBER REVEALED: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. Ivey will wear No. 9 for the group while playing in Latvia. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. Ivey will wear No. 9 for the group while playing in Latvia. IVEY, FURST EARN SPOTS ON U-19 ROSTER: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. They'll compete for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. They'll compete for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. TREVION WILLIAMS BACK TO PURDUE: Trevion Williams is returning to Purdue, which means the Boilermakers return all five starters from last year's 18-10 season. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. CLICK HERE

Trevion Williams is returning to Purdue, which means the Boilermakers return all five starters from last year's 18-10 season. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. PURDUE NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball is scheduled to play eight nonconference opponents that finished with winning records last season. In the past three seasons, the Boilermakers have had a top 20 strength of schedule in the nation. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!