Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
BasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther SportsSI.com
Search

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Makes Canada U-19 Team

Purdue basketball player Zach Edey was selected for the Canada U-19 team. He'll join teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst — who both made the USA team — in competing for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia.
Author:
Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey has earned a spot on the Canada FIBA World Cup U-19 Team and will serve as an alternate for the Olympic team. The FIBA U-19 World Cup will be held from July 3-11 in Latvia.

Boilermaker teammates Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst earned spots on the USA U-19 team earlier this week. The Purdue basketball program has seen its players have success in the last three U-19 World Cup events. Caleb Swanigan won gold in Greece in 2015, Carsen Edwards won bronze in Egypt in 2017 and Trevion Williams was a gold medalist in Greece in 2019.

Edey is a 7-foot-4 center for the Boilermakers and had immediate success as a freshman in 2020-21. After averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds and shooting 59.7% from the field, he was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman Team. Edey had the second-best percentage by a freshman in program history. He also shot 71.4% from the free-throw line.

Edey's 30 blocked shots are good for eighth on the Purdue freshman single-season list. He was one of three freshmen nationally to average eight points and four rebounds while blocking 30 shots and shooting at least 57.5% from the field. 

Related Stories

  • IVEY'S U-19 NUMBER REVEALED: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. Ivey will wear No. 9 for the group while playing in Latvia. CLICK HERE 
  • IVEY, FURST EARN SPOTS ON U-19 ROSTER: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst were selected for the USA U-19 team. They'll compete for a gold medal in the FIBA U-19 World Cup in Latvia. CLICK HERE
  • TREVION WILLIAMS BACK TO PURDUE: Trevion Williams is returning to Purdue, which means the Boilermakers return all five starters from last year's 18-10 season. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball is scheduled to play eight nonconference opponents that finished with winning records last season. In the past three seasons, the Boilermakers have had a top 20 strength of schedule in the nation. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

Zach Edey
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Zach Edey Makes Canada U-19 Team

Jaden Ivey U19
Basketball

Purdue Basketball's Jaden Ivey to Wear No. 9 for the USA U-19 Team

PurdueSchedule
Football

Purdue Faces Fourth-Hardest Schedule in College Football According to PFF

PurdueFootball Helmet2
Football

Purdue Football Adds Four 2022 Recruits in Two Days

Jaden Ivey
Basketball

Purdue Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst Earn Spots on the USA U-19 Roster

PurdueBasketballTrevionWilliams2
Basketball

Trevion Williams Announces Return to Purdue Basketball

MackeyArena
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Announces 2021-22 Nonconference Schedule

Ross-Ade Stadium
Football

Purdue Athletics Announces Plan For Full Capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gym

etwuan moore vs clippers
Basketball

Purdue Pros: E'Twaun Moore Logs 11 Minutes as Suns Take 2-0 Lead Over Clippers