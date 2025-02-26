Purdue Basketball Announces T-Shirt Theme for Friday's Game vs. UCLA
The Mackey Arena crowd will resemble railroad tracks for Friday night's Big Ten showdown between No. 20 Purdue and UCLA. The basketball program announced a special T-shirt theme for the game.
Every fan in attendance of Friday's game will receive a free T-shirt, which will be placed on each seat inside Mackey Arena. Some will receive a black shirt while others will get a gold one. With everyone sporting their shirt, the arena will resemble railroad tracks.
Below is the image, which was shared by Purdue's social media team.
Purdue enters Friday's game against UCLA on a four-game losing streak. The Boilers have dropped games to Michigan, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Indiana and are looking to get back in the win column.
Mackey Arena is always an electrifying atmosphere, but there may be a little extra juice inside the iconic basketball venue for Friday's game against the Bruins.
Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW TO WATCH PURDUE VS. UCLA: Purdue hosts UCLA at Mackey Arena on Friday, hoping to snap a four-game losing streak. TV and radio information, key stats, top players and more. CLICK HERE
JOHNSON'S EXPERIENCE HELPFUL: Purdue assistant coach Terry Johnson was on staff when Butler went through a rough patch in the 2010-11 season. The end result? A trip to the national title game. CLICK HERE
PURDUE DEFENSE NEEDS TO GET 'NASTY': When Purdue won 11 times in a 12-game stretch, a lot of that success came because of the defensive effort. Assistant coach Terry Johnson says the Boilers need to get back to that style of defense. CLICK HERE