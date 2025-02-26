How to Watch No. 20 Purdue Basketball vs. UCLA: TV and Radio Info, Key Stats and More
For the first time in 25 years, UCLA is making the trip to West Lafayette for a showdown with No. 20 Purdue. Both teams are battling for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and the Boilermakers are also trying to snap a four-game losing streak, meaning there's plenty at stake on Friday.
There's also a lot of history involved with Friday's matchup. Although the two teams have only played 13 times, it's a game in which John Wooden's name will be mentioned often. Wooden played college basketball at Purdue from 1929-32. He then went on to be a legendary coach at UCLA from 1948-75, winning 10 national championships in a span of 12 years.
Here's everything you need to know about Friday night's Big Ten clash between Purdue and UCLA.
How to watch No. 20 Purdue vs. UCLA
- Who: No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (19-9, 11-6 in Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (20-8, 11-6 in Big Ten)
- What: Big Ten Conference game
- When: Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. (14,876)
- TV: FOX
- TV Announcers: TBD
- Radio: Boilermaker Sports Network — WAZY 96.5 FM (Lafayette/West Lafayette); WKJG 100.9 FM (Fort Wayne); WNDE 1260 AM (Indianapolis); WGBF 1280 (Evansville); Sirius XM Channel TBD; View all listings: CLICK HERE.
- Radio Announcers: Rob Blackman (play-by-play), Bobby Riddell (analyst), Wes Scott (producer).
- Purdue's 2023-24 season: Purdue finished with an overall record of 34-5, which included a 17-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten regular season championship for a second consecutive season and reached the National Championship Game of the NCAA Tournament.
- UCLA's 2023-24 season: UCLA endured a bumpy season, finishing with a 16-17 record and a 10-10 mark in the Pac-12. The Bruins endured losing streaks of four games or longer three times during the season and missed out on the postseason for the first time under coach Mick Cronin.
- Purdue coach: Matt Painter, 20th season at Purdue (466-212).
- UCLA coach: Mick Cronin, 6th season at Indiana (135-61).
- Series history: UCLA leads the all-time series vs. Purdue 10-3.
Rankings
- Associated Press: Purdue is ranked No. 20; UCLA is not ranked.
- USA Today Coaches: Purdue is ranked No. 19; UCLA is not ranked.
- KenPom: Purdue is ranked No. 17; UCLA is ranked No. 27.
- NET: Purdue is ranked No. 19; UCLA is ranked No. 26.
UCLA Bruins 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Sebastian Mack (9.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg); Dylan Andrews (7.3 ppg, 3.2 apg); Aday Mara (5.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.5 bpg); Lazar Stefanovic (4.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 35.6% 3-pt).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Adem Bona (12.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 1.8 bpg); Berke Buyuktuncel (4.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Will McClendon (4.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg).
- Key newcomers (2024-25 stats): Tyler Bilodeau (13.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 44.2% 3-pt); Eric Dailey Jr. (11.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.3 spg, 37.8% 3-pt); Kobe Johnson (8.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.8 spg); Skyy Clark (7.9 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 39.3% 3-pt); Trent Perry (3.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg); William Kyle III (3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Purdue Boilermakers 2024-25 roster
- Key returnees (2024-25 stats): Braden Smith (15.8 ppg, 8.7 apg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 spg); Fletcher Loyer (13.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 46.7% 3-pt); Trey Kaufman-Renn (19.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.4 apg); Myles Colvin (5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg); Cam Heide (4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Caleb Furst (4.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
- Key departures (2023-24 stats): Zach Edey (25.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg); Lance Jones (12.5 ppg); Mason Gillis (6.5 ppg).
- Key Newcomers (2024-25 stats): Gicarri Harris (3.5 ppg, 1.6 rpg); Raleigh Burgess (2.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg); CJ Cox (6.3ppg, 2.9 rpg); Daniel Jacobsen (injured, out for season).
Meet the coaches
- Mick Cronin, UCLA: Cronin is in his sixth season at UCLA, having already guided to the Bruins to a Final Four (2021) and two additional trips to the Sweet 16 (2022, 2023). UCLA also claimed one Pac-12 regular season title, winning the league in 2023. Prior to his arrival in Los Angeles, Cronin had a long run at Cincinnati, where he posted a 296-147 record across 13 seasons. Although it took some time to get the Bearcats rolling early in his tenure, Cincinnati reached the NCAA Tournament in each of his last nine seasons, also winning two AAC regular season titles and two AAC Tournament championships in that span. Cronin also had a three-year stop at Murray State, guiding the Racers to two OVC regular season crowns, two OVC Tournament titles and a pair of trips to the NCAA Tournament. As a head coach, Cronin has won 500 career games and has led his teams to 14 NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Matt Painter, Purdue: Painter is in his 20th season as the coach of the Boilermakers and is one of the Big Ten's longest-tenured and most successful head coaches. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season championships, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 15 NCAA Tournament appearances in his first 19 years. Painter is also a five-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. In 2024, Painter led Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Painter, a Purdue alum, played under legendary coach Gene Keady from 1989-93. He spent one year as the head coach at Southern Illinois (2003-04) before being named associated head coach on Keady's staff in the 2004-05 season.
