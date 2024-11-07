Purdue Basketball Has Chance at Program History on Friday vs. Northern Kentucky
Purdue has an opportunity to make program history when it hosts Northern Kentucky on Friday night. With a victory over the Norse, the Boilermakers will have won 28 consecutive nonconference games at Mackey Arena, a new record for the school.
Purdue enters Friday's contest with 27 straight wins at home in nonconference play, tied for the longest streak in program history. Per PurdueSports.com, The last home loss against a nonconference foe came on Nov. 9, 2019, falling 70-66 to Texas.
Tipoff between Purdue and Northern Kentucky is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on Big Ten-Plus. The Boilermakers are 1-0, defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 in the season opener. The Norse are 0-1, falling to Florida State.
Along with Purdue's home-court winning streak against nonconference opponents, the program has also won 36 straight nonconference games in the regular season. The last loss for the Boilermakers in regular season nonconference play came on Dec. 8, 2020, losing 58-54 to Miami (Fla.).
Friday's game will just be the second meeting between Purdue and Northern Kentucky. The Boilermakers defeated the Norse 77-76 on Nov. 8, 2013 at Mackey Arena.
Purdue has enjoyed a lot of success over the last three seasons. Can they notch a new program record on Friday night?
