No. 3 Purdue Looking to Bounce Back After Loss to Michigan, Hosts Maryland on Sunday

Purdue Basketball is back at Mackey Arena on Sunday for a matchup with Maryland. The team is looking to get back in the win column following a blowout loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers have never defeated the Terrapins by double-digits in West Lafayette.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With just four losses on the season, No. 3 Purdue basketball has yet to drop back-to-back games. Following a double-digit loss at Michigan, the team will look to regain its confidence with a matchup against Maryland on Sunday at Mackey Arena.

The Boilermakers turned the ball over 14 times against the Wolverines, including eight in the first half. They made just 44% of their shots and were 4-for-18 from the 3-point line.

"Well first of all, when we've gotten into some troubles through the years is when our defense isn't as good when we turn the ball over," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You have 10 turnovers in the first half against Indiana, you have eight turnovers at Michigan, now you put yourself in those binds.

"Now, obviously, we played better in the second half against Indiana than we did against Michigan, but that kind of starts for us. If we take care of the basketball, we get good shots, it helps us set our defense and then we're better."

Despite the loss, Purdue's 21 wins rank fourth nationally behind Murray State, Auburn and South Dakota State. Maryland enters the game with an 11-13 overall record, which includes a mere 3-10 mark in the Big Ten.

However, nine of the previous 11 contests between the two programs have been decided by single digits, with five of them coming by four points or fewer.

"They have great guard play," Painter said. "They have some guys that have shot better in the past than they have this year, but still very, very dangerous. We had a really tough time last year guarding (Eric) Ayala."

The last time the two teams met, Ayala — now a senior for the Terrapins — scored 16 points in a 61-60 victory over the Boilermakers in College Park, Maryland. He leads the team with 15.1 points per game while seeing 34.1 minutes on the floor per contest.

This season, Ayala's been able to play a role off the ball with the addition of senior transfer Fatts Russell. The former Rhode Island guard has averaged 13.2 points for the Terrapins.

Even though Maryland has put up just the 11th-most points in the Big Ten at 70.4 per game, Purdue has yet to secure a double-digit victory against it in four previous meetings in West Lafayette.

The Boilermakers lead the all-time series by a slim 6-5 margin, but Maryland has outscored Purdue in the 11 previous meetings 752-733.

"Just having that respect for those guys and the way they can score in bunches," Painter said. "They've been streaky this year, but you always prepare for people at their best. When they've got it going, they're tough to deal with."

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will be aired live on CBS.

