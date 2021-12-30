Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Photo Gallery: Look Inside Mackey Arena During the Purdue Vs. Nicholls Game
    Take a peek at photos inside Mackey Arena from No. 3 Purdue's 104-90 win over the Nicholls State Colonels for the Boilermakers' last nonconference game of the season.
    USA Today

    Take a peek at photos inside Mackey Arena from No. 3 Purdue's 104-90 win over the Nicholls State Colonels for the Boilermakers' last nonconference game of the season.

    WEST LAFAYETTE — If you weren't able to attend the game in person, don't worry. We have you covered with plenty of snapshots from Purdue's 104-90 win over the Nicholls State Colonels for its last nonconference game of the season.

    Even for the first game Purdue played in nine days since the holidays, Mackey Arena was packed full of fans cheering on the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers who improved to 12-1 on the season.

    The team was led by sophomore center Zach Edey with 21 points followed by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey with 19.

    Up next, Purdue transitions into the rest of Big Ten play starting with Wisconsin on Jan. 3 in West Lafayette.

    Sasha Stefanovic

    Sasha Stefanovic high fives a young fan before the Purdue, Nicholls State game at home.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (front) high-fives young fans before the game against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Jaden Ivey

    Jaden Ivey runs through the Purdue tunnel before the Nicholls State game.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) runs onto the court before the match against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Trevion Williams

    Trevion Williams passes the ball away from a Nicholls State defender.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (second from left) passes the ball away from Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (22) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    Isaiah Thompson looks for a way past a Nicholls State defender.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    Isaiah Thompson scrambles to defend a Nicholls State guard.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Trevion Williams

    Trevion Williams goes in for a rebound versus Nicholls State.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) goes for a rebound during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    Isaiah Thompson guards a Nicholls State player.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Zach Edey

    A Nicholls State player shoots the ball over Zach Edey.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Eric Hunter Jr.

    A Nicholls State player defends Eric Hunter Jr.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Caleb Huffman (4) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (left) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Eric Hunter Jr.

    Eric Hunter Jr. goes for a loose ball.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) and Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) go for a loose ball during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Coach Matt Painter

    Matt Painter yells from the sideline.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter yells from the sideline during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Trevion Williams

    Trevion Williams keeps the ball away from a Nicholls State defender.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) looks over Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (left) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    Isaiah Thompson goes for the loose ball.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) go for a loose ball during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    Isaiah Thompson reacts after scoring a basket.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) reacts after a scoring a basket during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Trevion Williams

    Trevion Williams reacts after blocking a basket.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (left) reacts after blocking a shot by Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (22) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Trevion Williams

    A Nicholls State player goes up for the layup in front of Trevion Williams.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (left) shoots the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Isaiah Thompson

    A Nicholls State player dribbles the ball around Isaiah Thompson.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) dribbles the ball around Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Zach Edey

    A Nicholls State player dribbles around Zach Edey.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (35) drives to the basket around Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Jaden Ivey

    Coach Painter talks to Jaden Ivey on the sidelines.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter (left) talks to guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Sasha Stefanovic

    Sasha Stefanovic tries to block a Nicholls State player.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels forward Mekhi Collins (13) shoots the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Zach Edey

    A Nicholls State player shoots the ball past Zach Edey.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) shoots the ball past Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Brandon Newman

    Brandon Newman passes the ball around a Nicholls State center.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (right) passes the ball around Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (35) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mason Gillis

    A Nicholls State players shoots the ball over Mason Gillis.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Caleb Huffman (4) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mason Gillis

    A Nicholls State player drives around Mason Gillis.

    Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Latrell Jones (11) drives to the basket around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

