Photo Gallery: Look Inside Mackey Arena During the Purdue Vs. Nicholls Game

WEST LAFAYETTE — If you weren't able to attend the game in person, don't worry. We have you covered with plenty of snapshots from Purdue's 104-90 win over the Nicholls State Colonels for its last nonconference game of the season.

Even for the first game Purdue played in nine days since the holidays, Mackey Arena was packed full of fans cheering on the No. 3-ranked Boilermakers who improved to 12-1 on the season.

The team was led by sophomore center Zach Edey with 21 points followed by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey with 19.

Up next, Purdue transitions into the rest of Big Ten play starting with Wisconsin on Jan. 3 in West Lafayette.

Sasha Stefanovic USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (front) high-fives young fans before the game against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Jaden Ivey USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) runs onto the court before the match against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Trevion Williams USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (second from left) passes the ball away from Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (22) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Trevion Williams USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) goes for a rebound during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Zach Edey USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Eric Hunter Jr. USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Caleb Huffman (4) defends Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (left) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Eric Hunter Jr. USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) and Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) go for a loose ball during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Coach Matt Painter USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter yells from the sideline during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Trevion Williams USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) looks over Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (left) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Pierce Spencer (5) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) go for a loose ball during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) reacts after a scoring a basket during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Trevion Williams USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (left) reacts after blocking a shot by Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (22) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Trevion Williams USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels forward Manny Littles (left) shoots the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Isaiah Thompson USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) dribbles the ball around Purdue Boilermakers guard Isaiah Thompson (11) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Zach Edey USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (35) drives to the basket around Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Jaden Ivey USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter (left) talks to guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half against the Nicholls State Colonels at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Sasha Stefanovic USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels forward Mekhi Collins (13) shoots the ball in front of Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Zach Edey USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Ty Gordon (0) shoots the ball past Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Brandon Newman USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (right) passes the ball around Nicholls State Colonels center Ryghe Lyons (35) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Mason Gillis USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Caleb Huffman (4) shoots the ball over Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Mason Gillis USA Today Dec 29, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nicholls State Colonels guard Latrell Jones (11) drives to the basket around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

