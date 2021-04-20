Big Ten Daily: Rutgers Graduate Transfer Myles Johnson Lands at UCLA

Former Rutgers center Myles Johnson is transferring to UCLA after three seasons with the Scarlet Knights. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, forward John Harrar announced he will remain at Penn State, but former Northwestern Forward Miller Kopp will join Indiana for the upcoming season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Basketball rosters across the Big Ten Conference are constantly changing as a result of the athletes coming in and out of the NCAA transfer portal. UCLA announced Tuesday the acquisition of former Rutgers center Myles Johnson, who grew up in Long Beach, California.

Johnson played in 28 games for the Scarlet Knights last season and averaged 8 points and 8.5 rebounds. He also added 2.4 points per game while playing 24.7 minutes. He finished second in the Big Ten in blocks and sixth in rebounding.

The 6-foot-11 center is leaving Rutgers after three seasons and will graduate this spring with a degree in electrical and computer engineering. Johnson will enroll in UCLA's graduate engineering program.

Forward John Harrar Returns to Penn State

Penn State forward John Harrar, who initially entered his name in the transfer portal, announced he would return to the Nittany Lions for a fifth season. Harrar led the team in rebounding last year after starting in every game.

He was one of three athletes from the Penn State basketball program that entered their name in the transfer portal after the team hired new head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Former Northwestern Forward Miller Kopp Transfers to Indiana

New Indiana head coach Mike Woodson added another player to his roster Tuesday morning with the addition of 6-foot-7 forward Miller Kopp, who transferred from Northwestern.

"Coach Woodson sees my potential as a versatile player and he has a plan for my development," Kopp told ESPN. "With the NBA experience and the respect he has around the game, I was curious to at least hear him out. And, obviously, Indiana has such amazing history and basketball culture which was appealing to me because I'd played against them for three years."

Kopp, who was considered one of the best perimeter shooters in the transfer portal, made 122 three-pointers during his three years at Northwestern. He shot 39.6% from three-point range and 89.7% from the free throw line as a sophomore.

